Dec 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the second Test between Australia and West Indies on Saturday in Melbourne, Australia
Australia 1st innings
J. Burns st Ramdin b K. Brathwaite 128
D. Warner c Samuels b Taylor 23
U. Khawaja c Ramdin b Taylor 144
S. Smith not out 32
A. Voges not out 10
Extras (lb-3 nb-2 w-3) 8
Total (for 3 wickets, 90 overs) 345
Fall of wickets: 1-29 D. Warner,2-287 J. Burns,3-328 U. Khawaja
To bat: M. Marsh, P. Nevill, J. Pattinson, P. Siddle, J. Hazlewood, N. Lyon
Bowling
J. Taylor 18 - 2 - 83 - 2
K. Roach 10 - 1 - 53 - 0
J. Holder 17 - 6 - 33 - 0(nb-2)
C. Brathwaite 20 - 1 - 71 - 0(w-3)
J. Warrican 16 - 1 - 71 - 0
K. Brathwaite 9 - 1 - 31 - 1
Referees
Umpire: Marais Erasmus
Umpire: Chris Gaffaney
TV umpire: Ian Gould
Match referee: Chris Broad