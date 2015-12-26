Dec 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the first Test between South Africa and England on Saturday in Durban, South Africa England 1st innings A. Cook c Elgar b Steyn 0 A. Hales c de Villiers b Steyn 10 N. Compton not out 63 J. Root lbw b Piedt 24 J. Taylor c de Villiers b Steyn 70 B. Stokes not out 5 Extras (b-1 lb-2 nb-3 w-1) 7 Total (for 4 wickets, 65.1 overs) 179 Fall of wickets: 1-3 A. Cook,2-12 A. Hales,3-49 J. Root,4-174 J. Taylor To bat: J. Bairstow, C. Woakes, S. Broad, M. Ali, S. Finn Bowling D. Steyn 15.1 - 3 - 29 - 3 K. Abbott 16 - 2 - 40 - 0(nb-1) M. Morkel 15 - 1 - 44 - 0(nb-2 w-1) D. Piedt 11 - 2 - 39 - 1 S. van Zyl 2 - 1 - 2 - 0 D. Elgar 6 - 1 - 22 - 0 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle