June 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the third and final Test between England and Sri Lanka on Monday in London, England England 1st innings 416 (J. Bairstow 167no, A. Cook 85, C. Woakes 66; R. Herath 4-81) Sri Lanka 1st innings 288 (K. Silva 79, D. Karunaratne 50) England 2nd innings 233 for 7 decl (A. Hales 94) Sri Lanka 2nd innings (Overnight: 32-0; Target: 362 runs) D. Karunaratne not out 37 K. Silva lbw b Anderson 16 K. Mendis not out 17 Extras (b-1 lb-6 nb-1) 8 Total (for 1 wickets, 24.2 overs) 78 Fall of wickets: 1-45 K. Silva Did not bat: D. Chandimal, A. Mathews, L. Thirimanne, K. Perera, R. Herath, S. Lakmal, S. Eranga, N. Pradeep Bowling S. Broad 11 - 4 - 27 - 0(nb-1) J. Anderson 9 - 2 - 27 - 1 C. Woakes 2 - 1 - 7 - 0 M. Ali 2 - 1 - 4 - 0 J. Root 0.2 - 0 - 6 - 0 Referees Umpire: Sundaram Ravi Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: Aleem Dar Match referee: Andy Pycroft Result: Draw