July 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the second One Day International between Zimbabwe and India on Sunday in Harare, Zimbabwe
India Innings
A. Rahane c Raza b Chibhabha 63
M. Vijay c sub b Madziva 72
A. Rayudu c sub b Raza 41
M. Tiwary c Vitori b Tiripano 22
R. Uthappa b Madziva 13
S. Binny c Raza b Vitori 25
K. Jadhav c Mutumbami b Madziva 16
H. Singh not out 5
A. Patel c Raza b Madziva 1
B. Kumar not out 0
Extras (w-13) 13
Total (for 8 wickets, 50 overs) 271
Fall of wickets: 1-112 A. Rahane,2-159 M. Vijay,3-203 A. Rayudu,4-205 M. Tiwary,5-233 R. Uthappa,6-264 S. Binny,7-266 K. Jadhav,8-269 A. Patel
Did not bat: D. Kulkarni
Bowling
B. Vitori 8 - 0 - 47 - 1(w-6)
D. Tiripano 9 - 0 - 42 - 1
N. Madziva 10 - 0 - 49 - 4(w-5)
S. Williams 5 - 0 - 23 - 0
G. Cremer 5 - 0 - 32 - 0
C. Chibhabha 5 - 0 - 27 - 1
H. Masakadza 4 - 0 - 26 - 0
S. Raza 4 - 0 - 25 - 1(w-2)
Zimbabwe Innings
V. Sibanda c Vijay b Kulkarni 2
C. Chibhabha run out (Rahane) 72
H. Masakadza c Uthappa b B. Kumar 5
E. Chigumbura c Rahane b B. Kumar 9
S. Williams b A. Patel 20
S. Raza c Uthappa b H. Singh 18
R. Mutumbami c A. Patel b Binny 32
G. Cremer c Rahane b B. Kumar 27
N. Madziva run out (Rahane) 0
D. Tiripano c A. Patel b B. Kumar 6
B. Vitori not out 8
Extras (b-4 lb-4 w-2) 10
Total (all out, 49 overs) 209
Fall of wickets: 1-24 V. Sibanda,2-31 H. Masakadza,3-43 E. Chigumbura,4-95 S. Williams,5-130 C. Chibhabha,6-132 S. Raza,7-184 R. Mutumbami,8-186 N. Madziva,9-195 G. Cremer,10-209 D. Tiripano
Bowling
B. Kumar 10 - 3 - 33 - 4
D. Kulkarni 9 - 1 - 39 - 1(w-2)
H. Singh 10 - 0 - 29 - 1
S. Binny 7 - 0 - 42 - 1
A. Patel 10 - 1 - 40 - 1
M. Vijay 3 - 0 - 18 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Simon Fry
Umpire: Langton Rusere
TV umpire: Russell Tiffin
Match referee: Roshan Mahanama
Result: India won by 62 runs