July 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the second One Day International between Zimbabwe and India on Sunday in Harare, Zimbabwe India Innings A. Rahane c Raza b Chibhabha 63 M. Vijay c sub b Madziva 72 A. Rayudu c sub b Raza 41 M. Tiwary c Vitori b Tiripano 22 R. Uthappa b Madziva 13 S. Binny c Raza b Vitori 25 K. Jadhav c Mutumbami b Madziva 16 H. Singh not out 5 A. Patel c Raza b Madziva 1 B. Kumar not out 0 Extras (w-13) 13 Total (for 8 wickets, 50 overs) 271 Fall of wickets: 1-112 A. Rahane,2-159 M. Vijay,3-203 A. Rayudu,4-205 M. Tiwary,5-233 R. Uthappa,6-264 S. Binny,7-266 K. Jadhav,8-269 A. Patel Did not bat: D. Kulkarni Bowling B. Vitori 8 - 0 - 47 - 1(w-6) D. Tiripano 9 - 0 - 42 - 1 N. Madziva 10 - 0 - 49 - 4(w-5) S. Williams 5 - 0 - 23 - 0 G. Cremer 5 - 0 - 32 - 0 C. Chibhabha 5 - 0 - 27 - 1 H. Masakadza 4 - 0 - 26 - 0 S. Raza 4 - 0 - 25 - 1(w-2) Zimbabwe Innings V. Sibanda c Vijay b Kulkarni 2 C. Chibhabha run out (Rahane) 72 H. Masakadza c Uthappa b B. Kumar 5 E. Chigumbura c Rahane b B. Kumar 9 S. Williams b A. Patel 20 S. Raza c Uthappa b H. Singh 18 R. Mutumbami c A. Patel b Binny 32 G. Cremer c Rahane b B. Kumar 27 N. Madziva run out (Rahane) 0 D. Tiripano c A. Patel b B. Kumar 6 B. Vitori not out 8 Extras (b-4 lb-4 w-2) 10 Total (all out, 49 overs) 209 Fall of wickets: 1-24 V. Sibanda,2-31 H. Masakadza,3-43 E. Chigumbura,4-95 S. Williams,5-130 C. Chibhabha,6-132 S. Raza,7-184 R. Mutumbami,8-186 N. Madziva,9-195 G. Cremer,10-209 D. Tiripano Bowling B. Kumar 10 - 3 - 33 - 4 D. Kulkarni 9 - 1 - 39 - 1(w-2) H. Singh 10 - 0 - 29 - 1 S. Binny 7 - 0 - 42 - 1 A. Patel 10 - 1 - 40 - 1 M. Vijay 3 - 0 - 18 - 0 Referees Umpire: Simon Fry Umpire: Langton Rusere TV umpire: Russell Tiffin Match referee: Roshan Mahanama Result: India won by 62 runs