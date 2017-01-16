Jan 16 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the first Test between New Zealand and Bangladesh on Monday in Wellington, New Zealand Bangladesh 1st innings 595 for 8 decl (S. Al Hasan 217, M. Rahim 159, M. Haque 64, T. Iqbal 56, S. Rahman 54no; N. Wagner 4-151) New Zealand 1st innings 539 (T. Latham 177, M. Santner 73, H. Nicholls 53, K. Williamson 53) Bangladesh 2nd innings (Overnight: 66-3) T. Iqbal b Santner 25 I. Kayes not out 36 M. Haque c de Grandhomme b Wagner 23 Mahmudullah c Watling b Wagner 5 M. Hasan run out (Santner) 1 S. Al Hasan c Williamson b Santner 0 Sa. Rahman c Watling b Boult 50 M. Rahim retired hurt 13 T. Ahmed b Boult 5 K. Rabbi c de Grandhomme b Southee 1 S. Roy b Boult 0 Extras (nb-1) 1 Total (all out, 57.5 overs) 160 Fall of wickets: 1-50 T. Iqbal,2-63 Mahmudullah,3-66 M. Hasan,4-66 S. Al Hasan,5-96 M. Haque,6-137 T. Ahmed,7-148 K. Rabbi,8-152 Sa. Rahman,9-160 S. Roy Bowling T. Boult 13.5 - 3 - 53 - 3 T. Southee 13 - 5 - 34 - 1 M. Santner 16 - 5 - 36 - 2 N. Wagner 15 - 3 - 37 - 2(nb-1) New Zealand 2nd innings (Target: 217 runs) T. Latham b M. Hasan 16 J. Raval c&b M. Hasan 13 K. Williamson not out 104 R. Taylor c M. Hasan b Roy 60 H. Nicholls not out 4 Extras (b-14 lb-6) 20 Total (for 3 wickets, 39.4 overs) 217 Fall of wickets: 1-32 J. Raval,2-39 T. Latham,3-202 R. Taylor Did not bat: C. de Grandhomme, B. Watling, M. Santner, T. Southee, N. Wagner, T. Boult Bowling K. Rabbi 7 - 0 - 31 - 0 M. Hasan 11.4 - 0 - 66 - 2 S. Al Hasan 10 - 0 - 30 - 0 T. Ahmed 6 - 0 - 38 - 0 S. Roy 5 - 0 - 32 - 1 Referees Umpire: Marais Erasmus Umpire: Paul Reiffel TV umpire: Nigel Llong Match referee: Javagal Srinath Result: New Zealand won by 7 wickets