Nov 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the first Test between Pakistan and New Zealand on Thursday in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates Pakistan 1st innings 566 for 3 decl (A. Shehzad 176, Misbah-ul-Haq 102no, Y. Khan 100no, M. Hafeez 96, A. Ali 87) New Zealand 1st innings 262 (T. Latham 103; R. Ali 4-22) Pakistan 2nd innings 175 for 2 decl (M. Hafeez 101no) New Zealand 2nd innings (Overnight: 174-8; Target: 480 runs) T. Latham c Shah b Babar 20 B. McCullum lbw b Shah 39 K. Williamson st S. Ahmed b Hafeez 23 R. Taylor lbw b Shah 8 C. Anderson lbw b I. Khan 23 J. Neesham c S. Ahmed b R. Ali 0 B. Watling b R. Ali 0 M. Craig b Shah 28 T. Southee b Babar 5 I. Sodhi lbw b I. Khan 63 T. Boult not out 19 Extras (b-1 lb-2) 3 Total (all out, 70.3 overs) 231 Fall of wickets: 1-57 T. Latham,2-61 B. McCullum,3-69 R. Taylor,4-111 K. Williamson,5-112 J. Neesham,6-112 B. Watling,7-121 C. Anderson,8-138 T. Southee,9-177 M. Craig,10-231 I. Sodhi Bowling R. Ali 11 - 1 - 48 - 2 I. Khan 10.3 - 1 - 37 - 2 Z. Babar 24 - 6 - 48 - 2 Y. Shah 18 - 1 - 74 - 3 M. Hafeez 7 - 0 - 21 - 1 Referees Umpire: Ranmor Martinesz Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: Paul Reiffel Match referee: Andy Pycroft Result: Pakistan won by 248 runs