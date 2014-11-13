Nov 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the first Test between Pakistan and New Zealand on Thursday in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Pakistan 1st innings 566 for 3 decl (A. Shehzad 176, Misbah-ul-Haq 102no, Y. Khan 100no, M. Hafeez 96, A. Ali 87)
New Zealand 1st innings 262 (T. Latham 103; R. Ali 4-22)
Pakistan 2nd innings 175 for 2 decl (M. Hafeez 101no)
New Zealand 2nd innings (Overnight: 174-8; Target: 480 runs)
T. Latham c Shah b Babar 20
B. McCullum lbw b Shah 39
K. Williamson st S. Ahmed b Hafeez 23
R. Taylor lbw b Shah 8
C. Anderson lbw b I. Khan 23
J. Neesham c S. Ahmed b R. Ali 0
B. Watling b R. Ali 0
M. Craig b Shah 28
T. Southee b Babar 5
I. Sodhi lbw b I. Khan 63
T. Boult not out 19
Extras (b-1 lb-2) 3
Total (all out, 70.3 overs) 231
Fall of wickets: 1-57 T. Latham,2-61 B. McCullum,3-69 R. Taylor,4-111 K. Williamson,5-112 J. Neesham,6-112 B. Watling,7-121 C. Anderson,8-138 T. Southee,9-177 M. Craig,10-231 I. Sodhi
Bowling
R. Ali 11 - 1 - 48 - 2
I. Khan 10.3 - 1 - 37 - 2
Z. Babar 24 - 6 - 48 - 2
Y. Shah 18 - 1 - 74 - 3
M. Hafeez 7 - 0 - 21 - 1
Referees
Umpire: Ranmor Martinesz
Umpire: Rod Tucker
TV umpire: Paul Reiffel
Match referee: Andy Pycroft
Result: Pakistan won by 248 runs