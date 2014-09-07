Sept 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at tea on the third day in the first Test between West Indies and Bangladesh on Sunday in Kingstown, St Vincent and the Grenadines West Indies 1st innings (Overnight: 407-3) C. Gayle lbw b Hom 64 K. Brathwaite c M. Haque b T. Islam 212 K. Edwards c M. Haque b T. Islam 10 Da. Bravo c Mahmudullah b T. Islam 62 S. Chanderpaul not out 85 J. Blackwood lbw b R. Hossain 10 D. Ramdin c R. Hossain b T. Islam 5 J. Taylor c Hom b T. Islam 10 K. Roach not out 2 Extras (b-5 lb-18 nb-1) 24 Total (for 7 wickets declared, 160 overs) 484 Fall of wickets: 1-116 C. Gayle,2-133 K. Edwards,3-261 Da. Bravo,4-422 K. Brathwaite,5-451 J. Blackwood,6-466 D. Ramdin,7-479 J. Taylor Did not bat: S. Benn, S. Gabriel Bowling A. Hossain 22 - 12 - 43 - 0 R. Hossain 30 - 1 - 110 - 1(nb-1) M. Mahmudullah 19 - 0 - 64 - 0 S. Hom 37 - 6 - 104 - 1 T. Islam 47 - 9 - 135 - 5 Nas. Hossain 4 - 1 - 4 - 0 M. Haque 1 - 0 - 1 - 0 Bangladesh 1st innings T. Iqbal c Da. Bravo b Roach 1 Sh. Rahman c Da. Bravo b Benn 35 I. Kayes c Da. Bravo b Taylor 9 M. Haque c Ramdin b Gabriel 51 M. Mahmudullah not out 6 Extras (lb-2 nb-1) 3 Total (for 4 wickets, 41 overs) 105 Fall of wickets: 1-1 T. Iqbal,2-18 I. Kayes,3-80 Sh. Rahman,4-105 M. Haque To bat: M. Rahim, N. Hossain, S. Hom, T. Islam, A. Hossain, R. Hossain Bowling J. Taylor 12 - 4 - 36 - 1 K. Roach 11 - 3 - 29 - 1 S. Gabriel 7 - 1 - 20 - 1 S. Benn 11 - 3 - 18 - 1(nb-1) Referees Umpire: Marais Erasmus Umpire: Richard Illingworth TV umpire: Steve Davis Match referee: Roshan Mahanama