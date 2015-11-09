Nov 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the first Test between Australia and New Zealand on Monday in Brisbane, Australia Australia 1st innings 556 for 4 decl (U. Khawaja 174, D. Warner 163, A. Voges 83no, J. Burns 71) New Zealand 1st innings 317 (K. Williamson 140; M. Starc 4-57) Australia 2nd innings 264 for 4 decl (J. Burns 129, D. Warner 116) New Zealand 2nd innings (Overnight: 142-3; Target: 504 runs) T. Latham lbw b Starc 29 M. Guptill c Smith b Lyon 23 K. Williamson lbw b Lyon 59 R. Taylor c Smith b Hazlewood 26 B. McCullum c Smith b M. Marsh 80 J. Neesham c Burns b Johnson 3 B. Watling lbw b Lyon 14 M. Craig not out 26 D. Bracewell lbw b M. Marsh 0 T. Southee c Nevill b Hazlewood 5 T. Boult c Nevill b Starc 15 Extras (b-7 lb-5 nb-1 w-2) 15 Total (all out, 88.3 overs) 295 Fall of wickets: 1-44 T. Latham,2-98 M. Guptill,3-136 K. Williamson,4-165 R. Taylor,5-205 J. Neesham,6-242 B. Watling,7-243 B. McCullum,8-243 D. Bracewell,9-249 T. Southee,10-295 T. Boult Bowling M. Starc 20.3 - 5 - 69 - 2(w-1) M. Johnson 19 - 6 - 58 - 1(w-1) J. Hazlewood 18 - 3 - 68 - 2 M. Marsh 10 - 3 - 25 - 2(nb-1) N. Lyon 21 - 3 - 63 - 3 Referees Umpire: Richard Illingworth Umpire: Nigel Llong TV umpire: Sundaram Ravi Match referee: Roshan Mahanama Result: Australia won by 208 runs