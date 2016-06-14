June 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the fifth Triangular Series match between West Indies and Australia on Monday in Basseterre, St Kitts and Nevis
Australia Innings
U. Khawaja run out (Taylor, Fletcher) 98
A. Finch c Benn b Holder 0
S. Smith c&b C. Brathwaite 74
G. Bailey c Ramdin b Pollard 55
M. Marsh c Holder b C. Brathwaite 16
T. Head c Ramdin b Pollard 1
M. Wade b Holder 5
J. Faulkner not out 4
N. Coulter-Nile not out 1
Extras (lb-2 w-9) 11
Total (for 7 wickets, 50 overs) 265
Fall of wickets: 1-1 A. Finch,2-171 S. Smith,3-196 U. Khawaja,4-245 M. Marsh,5-249 T. Head,6-257 M. Wade,7-259 G. Bailey
Did not bat: A. Zampa, J. Hazlewood
Bowling
J. Holder 10 - 0 - 44 - 2(w-1)
J. Taylor 5 - 0 - 31 - 0
S. Narine 10 - 0 - 44 - 0
C. Brathwaite 10 - 0 - 60 - 2
S. Benn 9 - 0 - 52 - 0(w-2)
K. Pollard 6 - 0 - 32 - 2(w-2)
West Indies Innings
J. Charles lbw b Zampa 48
A. Fletcher c Bailey b Faulkner 27
Da. Bravo c Wade b Zampa 39
M. Samuels run out (Wade) 92
D. Ramdin b Coulter-Nile 29
K. Pollard not out 16
J. Holder c Wade b Coulter-Nile 0
C. Brathwaite not out 3
Extras (lb-3 w-9) 12
Total (for 6 wickets, 45.4 overs) 266
Fall of wickets: 1-74 A. Fletcher,2-85 J. Charles,3-167 Da. Bravo,4-240 M. Samuels,5-254 D. Ramdin,6-254 J. Holder
Did not bat: S. Narine, S. Benn, J. Taylor
Bowling
J. Hazlewood 9 - 0 - 46 - 0
N. Coulter-Nile 9.4 - 0 - 67 - 2(w-4)
J. Faulkner 6 - 0 - 31 - 1
T. Head 6 - 0 - 29 - 0(w-1)
M. Marsh 8 - 0 - 30 - 0
A. Zampa 7 - 0 - 60 - 2
Referees
Umpire: Gregory Brathwaite
Umpire: Richard Illingworth
TV umpire: Nigel Llong
Match referee: Jeff Crowe
Result: West Indies won by 4 wickets