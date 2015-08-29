Aug 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the third and final Test between Sri Lanka and India on Saturday in Colombo, Sri Lanka India 1st innings (Overnight: 50-2) L. Rahul b Prasad 2 C. Pujara not out 135 A. Rahane lbw b Pradeep 8 V. Kohli c K. Perera b Mathews 18 Ro. Sharma c Tharanga b Prasad 26 S. Binny lbw b Prasad 0 N. Ojha c Tharanga b Kaushal 21 R. Ashwin c K. Perera b Prasad 5 A. Mishra st K. Perera b Herath 59 I. Sharma not out 2 Extras (lb-2 nb-6 w-3 pen-5) 16 Total (for 8 wickets, 95.3 overs) 292 Fall of wickets: 1-2 L. Rahul,2-14 A. Rahane,3-64 V. Kohli,4-119 Ro. Sharma,5-119 S. Binny,6-173 N. Ojha,7-180 R. Ashwin,8-284 A. Mishra To bat: U. Yadav Bowling D. Prasad 23.3 - 4 - 83 - 4(nb-3) N. Pradeep 22 - 6 - 52 - 1(w-3) A. Mathews 13 - 6 - 24 - 1 R. Herath 25 - 3 - 81 - 1 T. Kaushal 12 - 2 - 45 - 1(nb-3) Referees Umpire: Nigel Llong Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: Raveendra Wimalasiri Match referee: Andy Pycroft