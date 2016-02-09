Feb 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the third One Day International between South Africa and England on Tuesday in Centurion, South Africa England Innings J. Roy run out (M. Morkel, de Kock) 20 A. Hales c M. Morkel b Rabada 65 J. Root run out (Wiese, de Kock) 125 J. Buttler c Duminy b Rabada 0 E. Morgan c Amla b Wiese 8 B. Stokes c Behardien b Abbott 53 M. Ali c Amla b M. Morkel 3 C. Jordan c Duminy b Abbott 3 D. Willey not out 13 A. Rashid not out 13 Extras (b-4 lb-3 w-8) 15 Total (for 8 wickets, 50 overs) 318 Fall of wickets: 1-36 J. Roy,2-161 A. Hales,3-162 J. Buttler,4-187 E. Morgan,5-269 J. Root,6-284 M. Ali,7-291 B. Stokes,8-291 C. Jordan Did not bat: R. Topley Bowling K. Abbott 10 - 0 - 50 - 2(w-3) K. Rabada 10 - 0 - 65 - 2(w-3) M. Morkel 10 - 0 - 63 - 1(w-1) D. Wiese 10 - 0 - 64 - 1 I. Tahir 8 - 0 - 56 - 0(w-1) F. Behardien 2 - 0 - 13 - 0 South Africa Innings Q. de Kock c Root b Rashid 135 H. Amla c Buttler b Jordan 127 D. Wiese b Ali 7 F. du Plessis not out 33 A. de Villiers not out 0 Extras (lb-5 nb-3 w-9) 17 Total (for 3 wickets, 46.2 overs) 319 Fall of wickets: 1-239 Q. de Kock,2-249 D. Wiese,3-311 H. Amla Did not bat: J. Duminy, F. Behardien, K. Rabada, K. Abbott, M. Morkel, I. Tahir Bowling D. Willey 5 - 0 - 40 - 0 R. Topley 6 - 0 - 46 - 0(w-1) B. Stokes 8.2 - 0 - 54 - 0(nb-1 w-2) C. Jordan 7 - 0 - 54 - 1(nb-1 w-4) M. Ali 10 - 0 - 75 - 1(nb-1 w-1) A. Rashid 10 - 0 - 45 - 1(w-1) Referees Umpire: Johan Cloete Umpire: Chris Gaffaney TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Match referee: Javagal Srinath Result: South Africa won by 7 wickets