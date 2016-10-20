Oct 20 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the first Test between Bangladesh and England on Thursday in Chittagong, Bangladesh England 1st innings A. Cook b Al Hasan 4 B. Duckett b M. Hasan 14 J. Root c Sa. Rahman b M. Hasan 40 G. Ballance lbw b M. Hasan 1 M. Ali c Rahim b M. Hasan 68 B. Stokes b Al Hasan 18 J. Bairstow b M. Hasan 52 C. Woakes not out 36 A. Rashid not out 5 Extras (b-14 lb-4 w-2) 20 Total (for 7 wickets, 92 overs) 258 Fall of wickets: 1-18 B. Duckett,2-18 A. Cook,3-21 G. Ballance,4-83 J. Root,5-106 B. Stokes,6-194 M. Ali,7-237 J. Bairstow To bat: G. Batty, S. Broad Bowling Sh. Islam 9 - 1 - 33 - 0 M. Hasan 33 - 6 - 64 - 5 K. Rabbi 8 - 0 - 41 - 0(w-2) S. Al Hasan 19 - 6 - 46 - 2 T. Islam 17 - 8 - 28 - 0 Sa. Rahman 3 - 0 - 11 - 0 Mahmudullah 2 - 0 - 17 - 0 M. Haque 1 - 1 - 0 - 0 Referees Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Umpire: Chris Gaffaney TV umpire: Sundaram Ravi Match referee: Roshan Mahanama