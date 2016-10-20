Oct 20 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the first Test between Bangladesh and England on Thursday in Chittagong, Bangladesh
England 1st innings
A. Cook b Al Hasan 4
B. Duckett b M. Hasan 14
J. Root c Sa. Rahman b M. Hasan 40
G. Ballance lbw b M. Hasan 1
M. Ali c Rahim b M. Hasan 68
B. Stokes b Al Hasan 18
J. Bairstow b M. Hasan 52
C. Woakes not out 36
A. Rashid not out 5
Extras (b-14 lb-4 w-2) 20
Total (for 7 wickets, 92 overs) 258
Fall of wickets: 1-18 B. Duckett,2-18 A. Cook,3-21 G. Ballance,4-83 J. Root,5-106 B. Stokes,6-194 M. Ali,7-237 J. Bairstow
To bat: G. Batty, S. Broad
Bowling
Sh. Islam 9 - 1 - 33 - 0
M. Hasan 33 - 6 - 64 - 5
K. Rabbi 8 - 0 - 41 - 0(w-2)
S. Al Hasan 19 - 6 - 46 - 2
T. Islam 17 - 8 - 28 - 0
Sa. Rahman 3 - 0 - 11 - 0
Mahmudullah 2 - 0 - 17 - 0
M. Haque 1 - 1 - 0 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
Umpire: Chris Gaffaney
TV umpire: Sundaram Ravi
Match referee: Roshan Mahanama