May 14 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth day in the third and final Test between West Indies and Pakistan on Sunday in Roseau, Dominica Pakistan 1st innings 376 (A. Ali 127, Misbah-ul-Haq 59, B. Azam 55, S. Ahmed 51; R. Chase 4-103) West Indies 1st innings 247 (R. Chase 69; M. Abbas 5-46) Pakistan 2nd innings 174 for 8 decl West Indies 2nd innings (Overnight: 7-1; Target: 304 runs) K. Brathwaite c H. Ali b Shah 6 K. Powell c Masood b Shah 4 S. Hetmyer b Amir 25 S. Hope lbw b H. Ali 17 R. Chase not out 101 V. Singh c B. Azam b Shah 2 S. Dowrich c B. Azam b Shah 2 J. Holder lbw b H. Ali 22 D. Bishoo c Masood b Abbas 3 A. Joseph c S. Ahmed b H. Ali 5 S. Gabriel b Shah 4 Extras (b-6 nb-3 w-2) 11 Total (all out, 96 overs) 202 Fall of wickets: 1-7 K. Powell,2-22 K. Brathwaite,3-47 S. Hetmyer,4-66 S. Hope,5-76 V. Singh,6-93 S. Dowrich,7-151 J. Holder,8-181 D. Bishoo,9-197 A. Joseph,10-202 S. Gabriel Bowling Mohammad Amir 15 - 8 - 22 - 1(w-2) Mohammad Abbas 20 - 9 - 31 - 1(nb-2) Yasir Shah 37 - 13 - 92 - 5 Hasan Ali 20 - 7 - 33 - 3(nb-1) Azhar Ali 2 - 0 - 3 - 0 Asad Shafiq 2 - 0 - 15 - 0 Referees Umpire: Richard Illingworth Umpire: Bruce Oxenford TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough Match referee: Chris Broad Result: Pakistan won by 101 runs