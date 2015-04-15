April 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the first Test between West Indies and England on Wednesday in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda England 1st innings 399 (I. Bell 143, J. Root 83, B. Stokes 79; K. Roach 4-94) West Indies 1st innings (Overnight: 155-4) K. Brathwaite c Jordan b Tredwell 39 De. Smith c Buttler b Anderson 11 Da. Bravo c Buttler b Jordan 10 M. Samuels c Buttler b Broad 33 S. Chanderpaul c Stokes b Tredwell 46 J. Blackwood not out 112 D. Ramdin c Buttler b Broad 9 J. Holder c Ballance b Tredwell 16 K. Roach c Buttler b Tredwell 5 J. Taylor run out (Broad, Buttler) 0 S. Benn c Root b Anderson 2 Extras (lb-4 nb-2 w-6) 12 Total (all out, 113 overs) 295 Fall of wickets: 1-19 De. Smith,2-42 Da. Bravo,3-89 M. Samuels,4-99 K. Brathwaite,5-192 S. Chanderpaul,6-227 D. Ramdin,7-276 J. Holder,8-292 K. Roach,9-292 J. Taylor,10-295 S. Benn Bowling J. Anderson 23 - 9 - 67 - 2(w-1) S. Broad 22 - 2 - 67 - 2 C. Jordan 23 - 8 - 46 - 1(nb-1 w-1) B. Stokes 19 - 3 - 64 - 0(nb-1) J. Tredwell 26 - 12 - 47 - 4 England 2nd innings A. Cook c Benn b Taylor 13 J. Trott c Ramdin b Taylor 4 G. Ballance not out 44 I. Bell run out (Ramdin) 11 J. Root not out 32 Extras (lb-5 nb-2 w-5) 12 Total (for 3 wickets, 38 overs) 116 Fall of wickets: 1-15 J. Trott,2-20 A. Cook,3-52 I. Bell To bat: B. Stokes, J. Buttler, C. Jordan, S. Broad, J. Tredwell, J. Anderson Bowling J. Taylor 8 - 4 - 12 - 2 K. Roach 9 - 1 - 32 - 0(nb-1) J. Holder 7 - 3 - 20 - 0(nb-1 w-1) S. Benn 9 - 2 - 34 - 0 M. Samuels 5 - 0 - 13 - 0 Referees Umpire: Billy Bowden Umpire: Steve Davis TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford Match referee: Andy Pycroft