April 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the first Test between West Indies and England on Wednesday in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda
England 1st innings 399 (I. Bell 143, J. Root 83, B. Stokes 79; K. Roach 4-94)
West Indies 1st innings (Overnight: 155-4)
K. Brathwaite c Jordan b Tredwell 39
De. Smith c Buttler b Anderson 11
Da. Bravo c Buttler b Jordan 10
M. Samuels c Buttler b Broad 33
S. Chanderpaul c Stokes b Tredwell 46
J. Blackwood not out 112
D. Ramdin c Buttler b Broad 9
J. Holder c Ballance b Tredwell 16
K. Roach c Buttler b Tredwell 5
J. Taylor run out (Broad, Buttler) 0
S. Benn c Root b Anderson 2
Extras (lb-4 nb-2 w-6) 12
Total (all out, 113 overs) 295
Fall of wickets: 1-19 De. Smith,2-42 Da. Bravo,3-89 M. Samuels,4-99 K. Brathwaite,5-192 S. Chanderpaul,6-227 D. Ramdin,7-276 J. Holder,8-292 K. Roach,9-292 J. Taylor,10-295 S. Benn
Bowling
J. Anderson 23 - 9 - 67 - 2(w-1)
S. Broad 22 - 2 - 67 - 2
C. Jordan 23 - 8 - 46 - 1(nb-1 w-1)
B. Stokes 19 - 3 - 64 - 0(nb-1)
J. Tredwell 26 - 12 - 47 - 4
England 2nd innings
A. Cook c Benn b Taylor 13
J. Trott c Ramdin b Taylor 4
G. Ballance not out 44
I. Bell run out (Ramdin) 11
J. Root not out 32
Extras (lb-5 nb-2 w-5) 12
Total (for 3 wickets, 38 overs) 116
Fall of wickets: 1-15 J. Trott,2-20 A. Cook,3-52 I. Bell
To bat: B. Stokes, J. Buttler, C. Jordan, S. Broad, J. Tredwell, J. Anderson
Bowling
J. Taylor 8 - 4 - 12 - 2
K. Roach 9 - 1 - 32 - 0(nb-1)
J. Holder 7 - 3 - 20 - 0(nb-1 w-1)
S. Benn 9 - 2 - 34 - 0
M. Samuels 5 - 0 - 13 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Billy Bowden
Umpire: Steve Davis
TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford
Match referee: Andy Pycroft