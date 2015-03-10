March 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the World Cup match between India and Ireland on Tuesday in Hamilton, New Zealand
Ireland Innings
W. Porterfield c U. Yadav b M. Sharma 67
P. Stirling c Rahane b Ashwin 42
E. Joyce b Raina 2
N. O'Brien c U. Yadav b Shami 75
A. Balbirnie c Shami b Ashwin 24
K. O'Brien c Dhoni b Shami 1
G. Wilson c Rahane b Jadeja 6
S. Thompson run out (Kohli) 2
J. Mooney not out 12
G. Dockrell c Dhoni b U. Yadav 6
A. Cusack c U. Yadav b Shami 11
Extras (lb-2 w-9) 11
Total (all out, 49 overs) 259
Fall of wickets: 1-89 P. Stirling,2-92 E. Joyce,3-145 W. Porterfield,4-206 A. Balbirnie,5-208 K. O'Brien,6-222 G. Wilson,7-226 N. O'Brien,8-227 S. Thompson,9-238 G. Dockrell,10-259 A. Cusack
Bowling
U. Yadav 4 - 0 - 34 - 1(w-1)
M. Shami 9 - 0 - 41 - 3(w-5)
M. Sharma 6 - 0 - 38 - 1(w-3)
R. Jadeja 7 - 0 - 45 - 1
R. Ashwin 10 - 1 - 38 - 2
S. Raina 10 - 0 - 40 - 1
Ro. Sharma 3 - 0 - 21 - 0
India Innings
Ro. Sharma b Thompson 64
S. Dhawan c Porterfield b Thompson 100
V. Kohli not out 44
A. Rahane not out 33
Extras (b-4 lb-2 w-13) 19
Total (for 2 wickets, 36.5 overs) 260
Fall of wickets: 1-174 Ro. Sharma,2-190 S. Dhawan
Did not bat: S. Raina, M. Dhoni, R. Jadeja, R. Ashwin, M. Shami, M. Sharma, U. Yadav
Bowling
J. Mooney 6 - 0 - 44 - 0(w-4)
A. Cusack 8 - 0 - 43 - 0(w-1)
S. Thompson 6 - 0 - 45 - 2(w-4)
G. Dockrell 5 - 0 - 44 - 0
P. Stirling 5 - 0 - 36 - 0
K. O'Brien 6.5 - 0 - 42 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
Umpire: Richard Kettleborough
TV umpire: Johan Cloete
Match referee: Chris Broad
Result: India won by 8 wickets