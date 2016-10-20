Oct 20 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the second One Day International between India and New Zealand on Thursday in Delhi, India New Zealand Innings M. Guptill b U. Yadav 0 T. Latham lbw b Jadhav 46 K. Williamson c Rahane b Mishra 118 R. Taylor c Ro. Sharma b Mishra 21 C. Anderson lbw b Mishra 21 L. Ronchi c Dhoni b A. Patel 6 M. Santner not out 9 A. Devcich c A. Patel b Bumrah 7 T. Southee b Bumrah 0 M. Henry b Bumrah 6 T. Boult not out 5 Extras (w-3) 3 Total (for 9 wickets, 50 overs) 242 Fall of wickets: 1-0 M. Guptill,2-120 T. Latham,3-158 R. Taylor,4-204 C. Anderson,5-213 K. Williamson,6-216 L. Ronchi,7-224 A. Devcich,8-225 T. Southee,9-237 M. Henry Bowling U. Yadav 9 - 0 - 42 - 1(w-2) H. Pandya 9 - 0 - 45 - 0(w-1) J. Bumrah 10 - 0 - 35 - 3 A. Patel 10 - 0 - 49 - 1 A. Mishra 10 - 0 - 60 - 3 K. Jadhav 2 - 0 - 11 - 1 India Innings Ro. Sharma c Ronchi b Boult 15 A. Rahane c Anderson b Southee 28 V. Kohli c Ronchi b Santner 9 M. Pandey run out (Santner, Ronchi) 19 M. Dhoni c&b Southee 39 K. Jadhav c Ronchi b Henry 41 A. Patel c Santner b Guptill 17 H. Pandya c Santner b Boult 36 A. Mishra c sub b Guptill 1 U. Yadav not out 18 J. Bumrah b Southee 0 Extras (lb-5 w-8) 13 Total (all out, 49.3 overs) 236 Fall of wickets: 1-21 Ro. Sharma,2-40 V. Kohli,3-72 A. Rahane,4-73 M. Pandey,5-139 K. Jadhav,6-172 M. Dhoni,7-180 A. Patel,8-183 A. Mishra,9-232 H. Pandya,10-236 J. Bumrah Bowling M. Henry 10 - 0 - 51 - 1 T. Boult 10 - 2 - 25 - 2 T. Southee 9.3 - 0 - 52 - 3(w-1) A. Devcich 9 - 0 - 48 - 0(w-2) M. Santner 10 - 0 - 49 - 1(w-1) M. Guptill 1 - 0 - 6 - 2(w-4) Referees Umpire: Anil Chaudhary Umpire: Bruce Oxenford TV umpire: Chettithody Shamshuddin Match referee: Richie Richardson Result: New Zealand won by 6 runs