Oct 20 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the second One Day International between India and New Zealand on Thursday in Delhi, India
New Zealand Innings
M. Guptill b U. Yadav 0
T. Latham lbw b Jadhav 46
K. Williamson c Rahane b Mishra 118
R. Taylor c Ro. Sharma b Mishra 21
C. Anderson lbw b Mishra 21
L. Ronchi c Dhoni b A. Patel 6
M. Santner not out 9
A. Devcich c A. Patel b Bumrah 7
T. Southee b Bumrah 0
M. Henry b Bumrah 6
T. Boult not out 5
Extras (w-3) 3
Total (for 9 wickets, 50 overs) 242
Fall of wickets: 1-0 M. Guptill,2-120 T. Latham,3-158 R. Taylor,4-204 C. Anderson,5-213 K. Williamson,6-216 L. Ronchi,7-224 A. Devcich,8-225 T. Southee,9-237 M. Henry
Bowling
U. Yadav 9 - 0 - 42 - 1(w-2)
H. Pandya 9 - 0 - 45 - 0(w-1)
J. Bumrah 10 - 0 - 35 - 3
A. Patel 10 - 0 - 49 - 1
A. Mishra 10 - 0 - 60 - 3
K. Jadhav 2 - 0 - 11 - 1
India Innings
Ro. Sharma c Ronchi b Boult 15
A. Rahane c Anderson b Southee 28
V. Kohli c Ronchi b Santner 9
M. Pandey run out (Santner, Ronchi) 19
M. Dhoni c&b Southee 39
K. Jadhav c Ronchi b Henry 41
A. Patel c Santner b Guptill 17
H. Pandya c Santner b Boult 36
A. Mishra c sub b Guptill 1
U. Yadav not out 18
J. Bumrah b Southee 0
Extras (lb-5 w-8) 13
Total (all out, 49.3 overs) 236
Fall of wickets: 1-21 Ro. Sharma,2-40 V. Kohli,3-72 A. Rahane,4-73 M. Pandey,5-139 K. Jadhav,6-172 M. Dhoni,7-180 A. Patel,8-183 A. Mishra,9-232 H. Pandya,10-236 J. Bumrah
Bowling
M. Henry 10 - 0 - 51 - 1
T. Boult 10 - 2 - 25 - 2
T. Southee 9.3 - 0 - 52 - 3(w-1)
A. Devcich 9 - 0 - 48 - 0(w-2)
M. Santner 10 - 0 - 49 - 1(w-1)
M. Guptill 1 - 0 - 6 - 2(w-4)
Referees
Umpire: Anil Chaudhary
Umpire: Bruce Oxenford
TV umpire: Chettithody Shamshuddin
Match referee: Richie Richardson
Result: New Zealand won by 6 runs