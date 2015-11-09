Nov 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the second One Day International between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe on Monday in Mirpur, Bangladesh Bangladesh Innings T. Iqbal c Chakabva b Panyangara 19 I. Kayes c Cremer b Williams 76 L. Das c Chakabva b Panyangara 7 Mahmudullah c Chakabva b Cremer 4 M. Rahim c Jongwe b Cremer 21 Sa. Rahman c Chakabva b Jongwe 33 Nas. Hossain c Ervine b Panyangara 41 M. Mortaza c Chibhabha b Muzarabani 13 A. Sunny c Ervine b Muzarabani 3 A. Hossain not out 1 M. Rahman not out 5 Extras (b-4 lb-6 nb-1 w-7) 18 Total (for 9 wickets, 50 overs) 241 Fall of wickets: 1-32 T. Iqbal,2-47 L. Das,3-79 Mahmudullah,4-127 M. Rahim,5-151 I. Kayes,6-193 Sa. Rahman,7-231 M. Mortaza,8-234 Nas. Hossain,9-236 A. Sunny Bowling T. Panyangara 10 - 0 - 41 - 3(w-1) L. Jongwe 8 - 0 - 47 - 1(w-1) T. Muzarabani 9 - 0 - 32 - 2(w-1) S. Raza 7 - 0 - 33 - 0(w-2) G. Cremer 10 - 0 - 41 - 2(w-1) S. Williams 6 - 0 - 37 - 1(nb-1 w-1) Zimbabwe Innings C. Chibhabha b Mortaza 14 R. Chakabva lbw b A. Sunny 1 C. Ervine run out (, Das) 26 S. Williams c Nas. Hossain b M. Rahman 14 E. Chigumbura c Kayes b A. Hossain 47 S. Raza c Kayes b A. Hossain 33 M. Waller c Rahim b Nas. Hossain 8 L. Jongwe b M. Rahman 11 G. Cremer st Rahim b Nas. Hossain 1 T. Panyangara c Mortaza b M. Rahman 4 T. Muzarabani not out 1 Extras (lb-11 w-12) 23 Total (all out, 43.2 overs) 183 Fall of wickets: 1-22 R. Chakabva,2-23 C. Chibhabha,3-45 S. Williams,4-78 C. Ervine,5-151 S. Raza,6-156 E. Chigumbura,7-175 M. Waller,8-177 L. Jongwe,9-181 T. Panyangara,10-183 G. Cremer Bowling M. Rahman 8 - 0 - 33 - 3(w-3) M. Mortaza 9 - 1 - 47 - 1(w-6) A. Sunny 9 - 0 - 34 - 1(w-2) A. Hossain 8 - 0 - 22 - 2(w-1) Nas. Hossain 9.2 - 0 - 36 - 2 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Enamul Haque TV umpire: Anisur Rahman Match referee: Javagal Srinath Result: Bangladesh won by 58 runs