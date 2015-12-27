Dec 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the second Test between Australia and West Indies on Sunday in Melbourne, Australia Australia 1st innings (Overnight: 345-3) J. Burns st Ramdin b K. Brathwaite 128 D. Warner c Samuels b Taylor 23 U. Khawaja c Ramdin b Taylor 144 S. Smith not out 134 A. Voges not out 106 Extras (lb-10 nb-2 w-4) 16 Total (for 3 wickets declared, 135 overs) 551 Fall of wickets: 1-29 D. Warner,2-287 J. Burns,3-328 U. Khawaja Did not bat: M. Marsh, P. Nevill, J. Pattinson, P. Siddle, J. Hazlewood, N. Lyon Bowling J. Taylor 22 - 2 - 97 - 2 K. Roach 17 - 1 - 97 - 0 J. Holder 22 - 7 - 47 - 0(nb-2) C. Brathwaite 30 - 3 - 109 - 0(w-4) J. Warrican 26 - 2 - 113 - 0 K. Brathwaite 18 - 1 - 78 - 1 West Indies 1st innings K. Brathwaite c Burns b Lyon 17 R. Chandrika lbw b Pattinson 25 Da. Bravo not out 13 M. Samuels lbw b Pattinson 0 J. Blackwood c&b Lyon 28 D. Ramdin c Burns b Siddle 0 J. Holder b Siddle 0 C. Brathwaite not out 3 Extras (lb-2 nb-3) 5 Total (for 6 wickets, 43 overs) 91 Fall of wickets: 1-35 K. Brathwaite,2-50 R. Chandrika,3-50 M. Samuels,4-82 J. Blackwood,5-83 D. Ramdin,6-83 J. Holder To bat: K. Roach, J. Taylor, J. Warrican Bowling J. Hazlewood 11 - 5 - 16 - 0 J. Pattinson 10 - 1 - 36 - 2(nb-2) N. Lyon 11 - 5 - 18 - 2 P. Siddle 9 - 2 - 19 - 2(nb-1) M. Marsh 2 - 2 - 0 - 0 Referees Umpire: Marais Erasmus Umpire: Chris Gaffaney TV umpire: Ian Gould Match referee: Chris Broad