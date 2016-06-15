June 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the third and final One Day International between Zimbabwe and India on Wednesday in Harare, Zimbabwe Zimbabwe Innings H. Masakadza c Rahul b Kulkarni 8 C. Chibhabha c Bumrah b Chahal 27 V. Sibanda c&b Chahal 38 T. Maruma b Bumrah 17 M. Waller run out (Rahul, Dhoni) 8 E. Chigumbura c Dhoni b Bumrah 0 R. Mutumbami c Rahul b Bumrah 4 G. Cremer lbw b A. Patel 0 N. Madziva not out 10 T. Mupariwa c M. Pandey b Bumrah 1 D. Tiripano run out (, Kulkarni) 2 Extras (lb-3 nb-1 w-4) 8 Total (all out, 42.2 overs) 123 Fall of wickets: 1-19 H. Masakadza,2-55 C. Chibhabha,3-89 V. Sibanda,4-104 T. Maruma,5-104 E. Chigumbura,6-104 M. Waller,7-104 G. Cremer,8-108 R. Mutumbami,9-110 T. Mupariwa,10-123 D. Tiripano Bowling B. Sran 8 - 0 - 40 - 0(w-1) D. Kulkarni 6.2 - 1 - 17 - 1(w-2) J. Bumrah 10 - 1 - 22 - 4(nb-1 w-1) A. Patel 10 - 2 - 16 - 1 Y. Chahal 8 - 0 - 25 - 2 India Innings L. Rahul not out 63 F. Fazal not out 55 Extras (b-1 lb-1 w-6) 8 Total (for no loss, 21.5 overs) 126 Fall of wickets: Did not bat: M. Pandey, A. Rayudu, K. Jadhav, M. Dhoni, A. Patel, D. Kulkarni, J. Bumrah, B. Sran, Y. Chahal Bowling D. Tiripano 5 - 1 - 15 - 0(w-3) N. Madziva 5 - 0 - 25 - 0(w-2) T. Mupariwa 6 - 0 - 43 - 0(w-1) G. Cremer 4 - 0 - 26 - 0 C. Chibhabha 1.5 - 0 - 15 - 0 Referees Umpire: Ian Gould Umpire: Jeremiah Matibiri TV umpire: Langton Rusere Match referee: Richie Richardson