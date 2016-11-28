Nov 28 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day in the second and final Test between New Zealand and Pakistan on Monday in Hamilton, New Zealand New Zealand 1st innings 271 (J. Raval 55; S. Khan 4-99) Pakistan 1st innings 216 (B. Azam 90no; T. Southee 6-80) New Zealand 2nd innings (Overnight: 0-0) J. Raval lbw b Amir 2 T. Latham c S. Ahmed b Riaz 80 K. Williamson c S. Ahmed b I. Khan 42 R. Taylor not out 102 H. Nicholls c S. Ahmed b I. Khan 26 C. de Grandhomme c Az. Ali b I. Khan 32 B. Watling not out 15 Extras (lb-6 nb-2 w-6) 14 Total (for 5 wickets declared, 85.3 overs) 313 Fall of wickets: 1-11 J. Raval,2-107 K. Williamson,3-159 T. Latham,4-219 H. Nicholls,5-254 C. de Grandhomme Did not bat: M. Santner, T. Southee, N. Wagner, M. Henry Bowling M. Amir 22 - 4 - 86 - 1(w-2) So. Khan 17 - 2 - 69 - 0 I. Khan 20.3 - 4 - 76 - 3 W. Riaz 19 - 3 - 53 - 1(nb-2) Az. Ali 6 - 0 - 19 - 0 A. Shafiq 1 - 0 - 4 - 0 Pakistan 2nd innings (Target: 369 runs) S. Aslam not out 1 Az. Ali not out 0 Extras 0 Total (for no loss, 3 overs) 1 Fall of wickets: To bat: B. Azam, Y. Khan, M. Rizwan, A. Shafiq, S. Ahmed, W. Riaz, M. Amir, S. Khan, I. Khan Bowling T. Southee 2 - 1 - 1 - 0 M. Henry 1 - 1 - 0 - 0 Referees Match referee: Richie Richardson TV umpire: Ian Gould Umpire: Simon Fry Umpire: Sundaram Ravi