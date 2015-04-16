April 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day in the first Test between West Indies and England on Thursday in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda England 1st innings 399 (I. Bell 143, J. Root 83, B. Stokes 79; K. Roach 4-94) West Indies 1st innings 295 (J. Blackwood 112no; J. Tredwell 4-47) England 2nd innings (Overnight: 116-3) A. Cook c Benn b Taylor 13 J. Trott c Ramdin b Taylor 4 G. Ballance c Blackwood b Benn 122 I. Bell run out (Ramdin) 11 J. Root b Holder 59 B. Stokes st Ramdin b Benn 35 J. Buttler not out 59 C. Jordan c Da. Bravo b Roach 13 Extras (b-1 lb-6 nb-5 w-5) 17 Total (for 7 wickets declared, 86 overs) 333 Fall of wickets: 1-15 J. Trott,2-20 A. Cook,3-52 I. Bell,4-166 J. Root,5-226 B. Stokes,6-281 G. Ballance,7-333 C. Jordan Did not bat: S. Broad, J. Tredwell, J. Anderson Bowling J. Taylor 14 - 5 - 42 - 2 K. Roach 14 - 1 - 53 - 1(nb-2) J. Holder 17 - 5 - 63 - 1(nb-2 w-1) S. Benn 26 - 3 - 115 - 2(nb-1) M. Samuels 15 - 0 - 53 - 0 West Indies 2nd innings (Target: 438 runs) K. Brathwaite c Root b Broad 5 De. Smith not out 59 Da. Bravo c Jordan b Root 32 M. Samuels not out 2 Extras 0 Total (for 2 wickets, 40 overs) 98 Fall of wickets: 1-7 K. Brathwaite,2-90 Da. Bravo To bat: S. Chanderpaul, J. Blackwood, D. Ramdin, J. Holder, J. Taylor, K. Roach, S. Benn Bowling J. Anderson 7 - 0 - 26 - 0 S. Broad 9 - 1 - 27 - 1 J. Tredwell 11 - 6 - 14 - 0 C. Jordan 4 - 1 - 16 - 0 B. Stokes 5 - 0 - 11 - 0 J. Root 4 - 3 - 4 - 1 Referees Umpire: Billy Bowden Umpire: Steve Davis TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford Match referee: Andy Pycroft