Feb 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the second and final One Day International between New Zealand and Pakistan on Tuesday in Napier, New Zealand New Zealand Innings M. Guptill c Bhatti b Shehzad 76 B. McCullum b Afridi 31 K. Williamson c Sohail b Irfan 112 R. Taylor not out 102 G. Elliott c Sohail b Adil 28 L. Ronchi c S. Ahmed b Irfan 0 N. McCullum not out 9 Extras (lb-6 w-5) 11 Total (for 5 wickets, 50 overs) 369 Fall of wickets: 1-43 B. McCullum,2-171 M. Guptill,3-250 K. Williamson,4-322 G. Elliott,5-340 L. Ronchi Did not bat: D. Vettori, T. Southee, A. Milne, T. Boult Bowling M. Irfan 10 - 0 - 52 - 2(w-1) B. Bhatti 10 - 0 - 93 - 0(w-2) S. Afridi 10 - 0 - 57 - 1(w-1) E. Adil 8 - 0 - 68 - 1(w-1) H. Sohail 6 - 0 - 47 - 0 Y. Khan 2 - 0 - 17 - 0 A. Shehzad 4 - 0 - 29 - 1 Pakistan Innings M. Hafeez c Milne b Elliott 86 A. Shehzad c Milne b N. McCullum 55 Y. Khan c Southee b N. McCullum 11 Misbah-ul-Haq c Taylor b Southee 45 S. Afridi c Elliott b Vettori 11 U. Akmal b Milne 4 H. Sohail c B. McCullum b Milne 6 S. Ahmed c B. McCullum b Elliott 13 B. Bhatti c Guptill b Southee 9 E. Adil c Ronchi b Boult 1 M. Irfan not out 0 Extras (lb-2 nb-1 w-6) 9 Total (all out, 43.1 overs) 250 Fall of wickets: 1-111 A. Shehzad,2-130 Y. Khan,3-173 M. Hafeez,4-187 S. Afridi,5-194 U. Akmal,6-206 H. Sohail,7-227 S. Ahmed,8-248 B. Bhatti,9-250 Misbah-ul-Haq,10-250 E. Adil Bowling T. Southee 8 - 0 - 52 - 2(w-3) T. Boult 8.1 - 0 - 35 - 1(w-1) D. Vettori 10 - 0 - 41 - 1 A. Milne 8 - 0 - 52 - 2(nb-1 w-2) N. McCullum 5 - 0 - 33 - 2 G. Elliott 4 - 0 - 35 - 2 Referees Umpire: Rod Tucker Umpire: Derek Walker TV umpire: Michael Gough Match referee: Javagal Srinath Result: New Zealand won by 119 runs