Feb 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the second and final One Day International between New Zealand and Pakistan on Tuesday in Napier, New Zealand
New Zealand Innings
M. Guptill c Bhatti b Shehzad 76
B. McCullum b Afridi 31
K. Williamson c Sohail b Irfan 112
R. Taylor not out 102
G. Elliott c Sohail b Adil 28
L. Ronchi c S. Ahmed b Irfan 0
N. McCullum not out 9
Extras (lb-6 w-5) 11
Total (for 5 wickets, 50 overs) 369
Fall of wickets: 1-43 B. McCullum,2-171 M. Guptill,3-250 K. Williamson,4-322 G. Elliott,5-340 L. Ronchi
Did not bat: D. Vettori, T. Southee, A. Milne, T. Boult
Bowling
M. Irfan 10 - 0 - 52 - 2(w-1)
B. Bhatti 10 - 0 - 93 - 0(w-2)
S. Afridi 10 - 0 - 57 - 1(w-1)
E. Adil 8 - 0 - 68 - 1(w-1)
H. Sohail 6 - 0 - 47 - 0
Y. Khan 2 - 0 - 17 - 0
A. Shehzad 4 - 0 - 29 - 1
Pakistan Innings
M. Hafeez c Milne b Elliott 86
A. Shehzad c Milne b N. McCullum 55
Y. Khan c Southee b N. McCullum 11
Misbah-ul-Haq c Taylor b Southee 45
S. Afridi c Elliott b Vettori 11
U. Akmal b Milne 4
H. Sohail c B. McCullum b Milne 6
S. Ahmed c B. McCullum b Elliott 13
B. Bhatti c Guptill b Southee 9
E. Adil c Ronchi b Boult 1
M. Irfan not out 0
Extras (lb-2 nb-1 w-6) 9
Total (all out, 43.1 overs) 250
Fall of wickets: 1-111 A. Shehzad,2-130 Y. Khan,3-173 M. Hafeez,4-187 S. Afridi,5-194 U. Akmal,6-206 H. Sohail,7-227 S. Ahmed,8-248 B. Bhatti,9-250 Misbah-ul-Haq,10-250 E. Adil
Bowling
T. Southee 8 - 0 - 52 - 2(w-3)
T. Boult 8.1 - 0 - 35 - 1(w-1)
D. Vettori 10 - 0 - 41 - 1
A. Milne 8 - 0 - 52 - 2(nb-1 w-2)
N. McCullum 5 - 0 - 33 - 2
G. Elliott 4 - 0 - 35 - 2
Referees
Umpire: Rod Tucker
Umpire: Derek Walker
TV umpire: Michael Gough
Match referee: Javagal Srinath
Result: New Zealand won by 119 runs