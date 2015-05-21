May 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the first Test between England and New Zealand on Thursday in London, England England 1st innings A. Lyth c Watling b Southee 7 A. Cook c Watling b Henry 16 G. Ballance c Southee b Boult 1 I. Bell b Henry 1 J. Root c Latham b Henry 98 B. Stokes b Craig 92 J. Buttler lbw b Boult 67 M. Ali not out 49 Extras (b-12 lb-6 nb-3 w-2) 23 Total (for 7 wickets, 90 overs) 354 Fall of wickets: 1-17 A. Lyth,2-25 G. Ballance,3-25 A. Cook,4-30 I. Bell,5-191 B. Stokes,6-251 J. Root,7-354 J. Buttler To bat: M. Wood, S. Broad, J. Anderson Bowling T. Boult 24 - 5 - 70 - 2 T. Southee 19 - 1 - 82 - 1(nb-3 w-1) M. Henry 24 - 3 - 93 - 3(w-1) M. Craig 18 - 2 - 77 - 1 C. Anderson 5 - 1 - 14 - 0 Referees Umpire: Marais Erasmus Umpire: Sundaram Ravi TV umpire: Rod Tucker Referee: David Boon