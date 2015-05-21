May 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the first Test between England and New Zealand on Thursday in London, England
England 1st innings
A. Lyth c Watling b Southee 7
A. Cook c Watling b Henry 16
G. Ballance c Southee b Boult 1
I. Bell b Henry 1
J. Root c Latham b Henry 98
B. Stokes b Craig 92
J. Buttler lbw b Boult 67
M. Ali not out 49
Extras (b-12 lb-6 nb-3 w-2) 23
Total (for 7 wickets, 90 overs) 354
Fall of wickets: 1-17 A. Lyth,2-25 G. Ballance,3-25 A. Cook,4-30 I. Bell,5-191 B. Stokes,6-251 J. Root,7-354 J. Buttler
To bat: M. Wood, S. Broad, J. Anderson
Bowling
T. Boult 24 - 5 - 70 - 2
T. Southee 19 - 1 - 82 - 1(nb-3 w-1)
M. Henry 24 - 3 - 93 - 3(w-1)
M. Craig 18 - 2 - 77 - 1
C. Anderson 5 - 1 - 14 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Marais Erasmus
Umpire: Sundaram Ravi
TV umpire: Rod Tucker
Referee: David Boon