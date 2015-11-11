Nov 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the third and final One Day International between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe on Wednesday in Mirpur, Bangladesh Bangladesh Innings T. Iqbal st Chakabva b Cremer 73 I. Kayes st Chakabva b Raza 73 M. Rahim st Chakabva b Waller 28 L. Das c sub b Cremer 17 Mahmudullah run out (Chakabva, Chakabva) 52 Sa. Rahman c Cremer b Jongwe 1 Nas. Hossain c Cremer b Jongwe 0 M. Mortaza b Panyangara 16 A. Sunny not out 3 M. Rahman run out (Raza, Chakabva) 1 Extras (lb-2 nb-2 w-8) 12 Total (for 9 wickets, 50 overs) 276 Fall of wickets: 1-147 I. Kayes,2-173 T. Iqbal,3-190 M. Rahim,4-222 L. Das,5-226 Sa. Rahman,6-226 Nas. Hossain,7-263 M. Mortaza,8-275 Mahmudullah,9-276 M. Rahman Did not bat: A. Hossain Bowling T. Panyangara 10 - 1 - 49 - 1(nb-2) T. Muzarabani 4 - 1 - 21 - 0 L. Jongwe 9 - 0 - 50 - 2(w-3) E. Chigumbura 6 - 0 - 29 - 0 S. Raza 8 - 1 - 48 - 1(w-2) G. Cremer 10 - 0 - 53 - 2(w-1) M. Waller 3 - 0 - 24 - 1 Zimbabwe Innings C. Chibhabha b M. Rahman 4 R. Chakabva c Nas. Hossain b M. Rahman 17 C. Ervine lbw b Nas. Hossain 21 S. Williams c Sa. Rahman b Mortaza 64 E. Chigumbura b Sa. Rahman 45 M. Waller c Nas. Hossain b A. Hossain 32 S. Raza c Sa. Rahman b M. Rahman 9 L. Jongwe c Sa. Rahman b M. Rahman 11 G. Cremer not out 5 T. Panyangara c&b M. Rahman 3 T. Muzarabani c&b A. Sunny 0 Extras (lb-2 w-2) 4 Total (all out, 43.3 overs) 215 Fall of wickets: 1-4 C. Chibhabha,2-43 R. Chakabva,3-47 C. Ervine,4-127 E. Chigumbura,5-186 M. Waller,6-188 S. Williams,7-207 S. Raza,8-207 L. Jongwe,9-214 T. Panyangara,10-215 T. Muzarabani Bowling M. Rahman 8 - 0 - 34 - 5(w-1) M. Mortaza 9 - 0 - 40 - 1(w-1) Nas. Hossain 7 - 0 - 36 - 1 A. Hossain 8 - 0 - 44 - 1 A. Sunny 9.3 - 0 - 47 - 1 Sa. Rahman 2 - 0 - 12 - 1 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Sharfuddoula TV umpire: Enamul Haque Match referee: Javagal Srinath Result: Bangladesh won by 61 runs