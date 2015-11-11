Nov 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the first One Day International between Pakistan and England on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates England Innings J. Roy b Irfan 0 A. Hales c Y. Khan b An. Ali 10 J. Root lbw b An. Ali 0 E. Morgan c S. Ahmed b Malik 76 J. Taylor c Az. Ali b Malik 60 J. Buttler run out (Az. Ali, S. Ahmed) 1 M. Ali c B. Azam b Shah 7 C. Woakes run out (S. Ahmed) 33 A. Rashid c sub b Irfan 7 D. Willey b Irfan 13 R. Topley not out 0 Extras (lb-5 w-4) 9 Total (all out, 49.4 overs) 216 Fall of wickets: 1-0 J. Roy,2-7 J. Root,3-14 A. Hales,4-147 E. Morgan,5-148 J. Buttler,6-157 J. Taylor,7-161 M. Ali,8-180 A. Rashid,9-213 D. Willey,10-216 C. Woakes Bowling M. Irfan 10 - 2 - 35 - 3(w-3) An. Ali 6 - 0 - 32 - 2 S. Malik 10 - 0 - 45 - 2 Y. Shah 10 - 0 - 38 - 1 W. Riaz 9.4 - 1 - 29 - 0(w-1) B. Asif 4 - 0 - 32 - 0 Pakistan Innings Az. Ali lbw b Topley 8 B. Asif lbw b Topley 2 M. Hafeez not out 102 Y. Khan c Rashid b Topley 9 S. Malik c Roy b Ali 26 B. Azam not out 62 Extras (b-2 lb-2 w-4) 8 Total (for 4 wickets, 43.4 overs) 217 Fall of wickets: 1-12 Az. Ali,2-15 B. Asif,3-41 Y. Khan,4-111 S. Malik Did not bat: S. Ahmed, A. Ali, W. Riaz, Y. Shah, M. Irfan Bowling D. Willey 7 - 0 - 43 - 0 R. Topley 9 - 1 - 26 - 3(w-3) C. Woakes 8.4 - 0 - 40 - 0 A. Rashid 9 - 0 - 60 - 0 M. Ali 7 - 0 - 32 - 1(w-1) J. Root 3 - 0 - 12 - 0 Referees Umpire: Ahsan Raza Umpire: Johan Cloete TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle Result: Pakistan won by 6 wickets