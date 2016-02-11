Cricket-Afghanistan wicketkeeper Shahzad fails doping test
April 14 Afghanistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.
Feb 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at lunch on the first day in the first Test between New Zealand and Australia on Friday in Wellington, New Zealand New Zealand 1st innings M. Guptill c Smith b Hazlewood 18 T. Latham c Nevill b Hazlewood 6 K. Williamson c Nevill b Siddle 16 H. Nicholls c Nevill b Siddle 8 B. McCullum c Warner b Hazlewood 0 C. Anderson not out 14 B. Watling not out 13 Extras (b-4 lb-1 nb-4) 9 Total (for 5 wickets, 25 overs) 84 Fall of wickets: 1-17 T. Latham,2-38 M. Guptill,3-44 K. Williamson,4-47 B. McCullum,5-51 H. Nicholls New Zealand: D. Bracewell, M. Craig, T. Southee, T. Boult Bowling J. Hazlewood 8 - 1 - 25 - 3 J. Bird 8 - 1 - 43 - 0(nb-3) P. Siddle 5 - 3 - 6 - 2(nb-1) M. Marsh 3 - 1 - 3 - 0 N. Lyon 1 - 0 - 2 - 0 Referees Match referee: Chris Broad TV umpire: Ranmore Martinesz Umpire: Richard Kettleborough Umpire: Richard Illingworth
CAPE TOWN, April 13 England limited overs captain Eoin Morgan has been unveiled as one of eight "marquee" players for South Africa’s new domestic Twenty20 competition to be played in November and December this year.