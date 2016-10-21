UPDATE 2-Cricket-Australia captain Smith ruled out of NZ one-dayers
* Replacement skipper to be named later on Friday (Adds Wade named captain)
Oct 21 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the first Test between Bangladesh and England on Friday in Chittagong, Bangladesh England 1st innings (Overnight: 258-7) A. Cook b Al Hasan 4 B. Duckett b M. Hasan 14 J. Root c Sa. Rahman b M. Hasan 40 G. Ballance lbw b M. Hasan 1 M. Ali c Rahim b M. Hasan 68 B. Stokes b Al Hasan 18 J. Bairstow b M. Hasan 52 C. Woakes c M. Haque b T. Islam 36 A. Rashid c Sa. Rahman b T. Islam 26 S. Broad c Rahim b M. Hasan 13 G. Batty not out 1 Extras (b-14 lb-4 w-2) 20 Total (all out, 105.5 overs) 293 Fall of wickets: 1-18 B. Duckett,2-18 A. Cook,3-21 G. Ballance,4-83 J. Root,5-106 B. Stokes,6-194 M. Ali,7-237 J. Bairstow,8-258 C. Woakes,9-289 A. Rashid,10-293 S. Broad Bowling Sh. Islam 9 - 1 - 33 - 0 M. Hasan 39.5 - 7 - 80 - 6 K. Rabbi 8 - 0 - 41 - 0(w-2) S. Al Hasan 19 - 6 - 46 - 2 T. Islam 24 - 11 - 47 - 2 Sa. Rahman 3 - 0 - 11 - 0 Mahmudullah 2 - 0 - 17 - 0 M. Haque 1 - 1 - 0 - 0 Bangladesh 1st innings T. Iqbal c Bairstow b Batty 78 I. Kayes b Ali 21 M. Haque c Stokes b Ali 0 Mahmudullah c Root b Rashid 38 M. Rahim c Bairstow b Stokes 48 S. Al Hasan not out 31 Sh. Islam not out 0 Extras (lb-4 w-1) 5 Total (for 5 wickets, 74 overs) 221 Fall of wickets: 1-29 I. Kayes,2-29 M. Haque,3-119 Mahmudullah,4-163 T. Iqbal,5-221 M. Rahim To bat: S. Rahman, M. Hasan, T. Islam, K. Rabbi Bowling S. Broad 8 - 2 - 12 - 0 G. Batty 17 - 1 - 51 - 1 C. Woakes 7 - 2 - 15 - 0(w-1) A. Rashid 13 - 1 - 51 - 1 M. Ali 19 - 2 - 66 - 2 B. Stokes 8 - 3 - 17 - 1 J. Root 2 - 0 - 5 - 0 Referees Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Umpire: Chris Gaffaney TV umpire: Sundaram Ravi Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle
* Replacement skipper to be named later on Friday (Adds Wade named captain)
MELBOURNE, Jan 27 Australia will struggle on their tour of India where they will play four tests against the world's top-ranked side in spin-friendly conditions, former captain Ricky Ponting has predicted.
Jan 27 Pakistan one-day international captain Azhar Ali has been suspended for one contest and fined 40 percent of his match fee for the team's slow over-rate in Thursday's game against Australia, cricket's world governing body (ICC) has said.