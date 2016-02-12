Feb 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at lunch on the second day in the first Test between New Zealand and Australia on Saturday in Wellington, New Zealand
New Zealand 1st innings 183 (J. Hazlewood 4-42)
Australia 1st innings (Overnight: 147-3)
J. Burns c Watling b Southee 0
D. Warner c Watling b Southee 5
U. Khawaja not out 115
S. Smith c&b Craig 71
A. Voges not out 40
Extras (b-4 nb-2 w-1) 7
Total (for 3 wickets, 69 overs) 238
Fall of wickets: 1-0 J. Burns,2-5 D. Warner,3-131 S. Smith
To bat: M. Marsh, P. Nevill, P. Siddle, J. Hazlewood, N. Lyon, J. Bird
Bowling
T. Southee 18 - 4 - 46 - 2
T. Boult 16 - 4 - 47 - 0
D. Bracewell 16 - 2 - 71 - 0(nb-2)
C. Anderson 3 - 0 - 11 - 0(w-1)
M. Craig 16 - 1 - 59 - 1
Referees
Umpire: Richard Illingworth
Umpire: Richard Kettleborough
TV umpire: Ranmore Martinesz
Match referee: Chris Broad