Feb 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at lunch on the second day in the first Test between New Zealand and Australia on Saturday in Wellington, New Zealand New Zealand 1st innings 183 (J. Hazlewood 4-42) Australia 1st innings (Overnight: 147-3) J. Burns c Watling b Southee 0 D. Warner c Watling b Southee 5 U. Khawaja not out 115 S. Smith c&b Craig 71 A. Voges not out 40 Extras (b-4 nb-2 w-1) 7 Total (for 3 wickets, 69 overs) 238 Fall of wickets: 1-0 J. Burns,2-5 D. Warner,3-131 S. Smith To bat: M. Marsh, P. Nevill, P. Siddle, J. Hazlewood, N. Lyon, J. Bird Bowling T. Southee 18 - 4 - 46 - 2 T. Boult 16 - 4 - 47 - 0 D. Bracewell 16 - 2 - 71 - 0(nb-2) C. Anderson 3 - 0 - 11 - 0(w-1) M. Craig 16 - 1 - 59 - 1 Referees Umpire: Richard Illingworth Umpire: Richard Kettleborough TV umpire: Ranmore Martinesz Match referee: Chris Broad