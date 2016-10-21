UPDATE 2-Cricket-Australia captain Smith ruled out of NZ one-dayers
* Replacement skipper to be named later on Friday (Adds Wade named captain)
Oct 21 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the second Test between Pakistan and West Indies on Friday in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates Pakistan 1st innings S. Aslam b Bishoo 6 Az. Ali b Gabriel 0 A. Shafiq b Gabriel 68 Y. Khan c Chase b K. Brathwaite 127 Misbah-ul-Haq not out 90 Extras (lb-6 nb-7) 13 Total (for 4 wickets, 84 overs) 304 Fall of wickets: 1-6 Az. Ali,2-42 S. Aslam,3-129 A. Shafiq,4-304 Y. Khan To bat: S. Ahmed, M. Nawaz, Y. Shah, S. Khan, Z. Babar, R. Ali Bowling S. Gabriel 14 - 1 - 43 - 2(nb-7) M. Cummins 15 - 1 - 43 - 0 J. Holder 14 - 4 - 31 - 0 D. Bishoo 20 - 0 - 92 - 1 R. Chase 12 - 0 - 53 - 0 K. Brathwaite 9 - 0 - 36 - 1 Referees Umpire: Ian Gould Umpire: Richard Illingworth TV umpire: Paul Reiffel Match referee: Jeff Crowe
MELBOURNE, Jan 27 Australia will struggle on their tour of India where they will play four tests against the world's top-ranked side in spin-friendly conditions, former captain Ricky Ponting has predicted.
Jan 27 Pakistan one-day international captain Azhar Ali has been suspended for one contest and fined 40 percent of his match fee for the team's slow over-rate in Thursday's game against Australia, cricket's world governing body (ICC) has said.