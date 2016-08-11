Cricket-India's top court names administrators to run BCCI
NEW DELHI, Jan 30 A historian, a retired auditor and a financial executive were among four people named by India's highest court on Monday to run the country's cricket board (BCCI).
Aug 11 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the fourth and final Test between England and Pakistan on Thursday in London, England England 1st innings A. Cook b So. Khan 35 A. Hales c Shah b Amir 6 J. Root c S. Ahmed b Riaz 26 J. Vince c S. Ahmed b Riaz 1 G. Ballance c Az. Ali b Riaz 8 J. Bairstow c S. Ahmed b Amir 55 M. Ali c Shah b So. Khan 108 C. Woakes c S. Ahmed b So. Khan 45 S. Broad lbw b So. Khan 0 S. Finn b So. Khan 8 J. Anderson not out 6 Extras (b-8 lb-7 nb-8 w-7) 30 Total (all out, 76.4 overs) 328 Fall of wickets: 1-23 A. Hales,2-69 A. Cook,3-73 J. Root,4-74 J. Vince,5-110 G. Ballance,6-203 J. Bairstow,7-282 C. Woakes,8-282 S. Broad,9-296 S. Finn,10-328 M. Ali Bowling M. Amir 18 - 1 - 80 - 2(nb-1 w-2) So. Khan 20.4 - 1 - 68 - 5(w-1) W. Riaz 20 - 0 - 93 - 3(nb-7) Y. Shah 16 - 2 - 60 - 0 I. Ahmed 2 - 0 - 12 - 0 Pakistan 1st innings S. Aslam lbw b Broad 3 Az. Ali not out 0 Y. Shah not out 0 Extras 0 Total (for 1 wickets, 3 overs) 3 Fall of wickets: 1-3 S. Aslam To bat: I. Ahmed, Y. Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq, A. Shafiq, S. Ahmed, M. Amir, W. Riaz, S. Khan Bowling J. Anderson 2 - 1 - 1 - 0 S. Broad 1 - 0 - 2 - 1 Referees Umpire: Marais Erasmus Umpire: Bruce Oxenford TV umpire: Joel Wilson Match referee: Richie Richardson
NEW DELHI, Jan 30 A historian, a retired auditor and a financial executive were among four people named by India's highest court on Monday to run the country's cricket board (BCCI).
ISLAMABAD, Jan 30 Pakistan will host the final of its domestic Twenty20 tournament on home soil in March, the country's cricket board (PCB) said on Monday, a big lift for a nation which has largely been shunned by international teams since 2009 due to security risks.
MUMBAI, Jan 30 Eoin Morgan has lashed out at the umpiring standards in England's five-run loss to India in a Twenty20 international on Sunday, the captain saying his side would report their concerns to the match referee.