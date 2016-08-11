Aug 11 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the fourth and final Test between England and Pakistan on Thursday in London, England England 1st innings A. Cook b So. Khan 35 A. Hales c Shah b Amir 6 J. Root c S. Ahmed b Riaz 26 J. Vince c S. Ahmed b Riaz 1 G. Ballance c Az. Ali b Riaz 8 J. Bairstow c S. Ahmed b Amir 55 M. Ali c Shah b So. Khan 108 C. Woakes c S. Ahmed b So. Khan 45 S. Broad lbw b So. Khan 0 S. Finn b So. Khan 8 J. Anderson not out 6 Extras (b-8 lb-7 nb-8 w-7) 30 Total (all out, 76.4 overs) 328 Fall of wickets: 1-23 A. Hales,2-69 A. Cook,3-73 J. Root,4-74 J. Vince,5-110 G. Ballance,6-203 J. Bairstow,7-282 C. Woakes,8-282 S. Broad,9-296 S. Finn,10-328 M. Ali Bowling M. Amir 18 - 1 - 80 - 2(nb-1 w-2) So. Khan 20.4 - 1 - 68 - 5(w-1) W. Riaz 20 - 0 - 93 - 3(nb-7) Y. Shah 16 - 2 - 60 - 0 I. Ahmed 2 - 0 - 12 - 0 Pakistan 1st innings S. Aslam lbw b Broad 3 Az. Ali not out 0 Y. Shah not out 0 Extras 0 Total (for 1 wickets, 3 overs) 3 Fall of wickets: 1-3 S. Aslam To bat: I. Ahmed, Y. Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq, A. Shafiq, S. Ahmed, M. Amir, W. Riaz, S. Khan Bowling J. Anderson 2 - 1 - 1 - 0 S. Broad 1 - 0 - 2 - 1 Referees Umpire: Marais Erasmus Umpire: Bruce Oxenford TV umpire: Joel Wilson Match referee: Richie Richardson