April 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the first One Day International between Bangladesh and Pakistan on Friday in Mirpur, Bangladesh Bangladesh Innings T. Iqbal c Rizwan b Riaz 132 S. Sarkar run out (Riaz, Riaz) 20 M. Mahmudullah b R. Ali 5 M. Rahim c S. Ahmed b Riaz 106 S. Al Hasan lbw b Riaz 31 Sa. Rahman b Riaz 15 Nas. Hossain not out 3 Extras (b-4 lb-4 nb-1 w-8) 17 Total (for 6 wickets, 50 overs) 329 Fall of wickets: 1-48 S. Sarkar,2-67 M. Mahmudullah,3-245 T. Iqbal,4-295 M. Rahim,5-325 Sa. Rahman,6-329 S. Al Hasan Did not bat: A. Hasan, A. Sunny, T. Ahmed, R. Hossain Bowling J. Khan 10 - 0 - 53 - 0(w-2) R. Ali 10 - 0 - 56 - 1(nb-1) W. Riaz 10 - 0 - 59 - 4(w-4) S. Ajmal 10 - 0 - 74 - 0 S. Nasim 4 - 0 - 31 - 0(w-1) H. Sohail 3 - 0 - 31 - 0 Az. Ali 3 - 0 - 17 - 0 Pakistan Innings Az. Ali c Rahim b Ahmed 72 S. Ahmed c Nas. Hossain b A. Sunny 24 M. Hafeez run out (Sarkar, Rahim) 4 H. Sohail c Mahmudullah b Ahmed 51 M. Rizwan c Nas. Hossain b R. Hossain 67 F. Alam c Sarkar b A. Sunny 14 S. Nasim b A. Sunny 0 W. Riaz b Ahmed 8 S. Ajmal lbw b Al Hasan 0 J. Khan run out (, R. Hossain) 0 R. Ali not out 1 Extras (lb-2 nb-1 w-6) 9 Total (all out, 45.2 overs) 250 Fall of wickets: 1-53 S. Ahmed,2-59 M. Hafeez,3-148 Az. Ali,4-175 H. Sohail,5-217 F. Alam,6-217 S. Nasim,7-244 W. Riaz,8-249 M. Rizwan,9-249 J. Khan,10-250 S. Ajmal Bowling R. Hossain 8 - 1 - 45 - 1(nb-1) T. Ahmed 8 - 0 - 42 - 3(w-3) A. Sunny 10 - 1 - 47 - 3 S. Al Hasan 9.2 - 0 - 45 - 1(w-1) Nas. Hossain 3 - 0 - 20 - 0 A. Hasan 5 - 0 - 42 - 0 M. Mahmudullah 2 - 0 - 7 - 0 Referees Umpire: Ruchira Palliyaguruge Umpire: Sharfuddoula TV umpire: Nigel Llong Match referee: Jeff Crowe Result: Bangladesh won by 79 runs