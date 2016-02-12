Feb 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the fourth One Day International between South Africa and England on Friday in Johannesburg, South Africa
England Innings
J. Roy c Abbott b Rabada 6
A. Hales c sub b Tahir 50
J. Root c Tahir b Morris 109
E. Morgan c Behardien b Tahir 2
B. Stokes c Amla b Tahir 2
J. Buttler c&b Abbott 1
M. Ali c Amla b Abbott 4
C. Woakes c de Kock b Rabada 33
A. Rashid c de Villiers b Rabada 39
S. Broad c Duminy b Rabada 6
R. Topley not out 0
Extras (lb-4 w-6) 10
Total (all out, 47.5 overs) 262
Fall of wickets: 1-18 J. Roy,2-87 A. Hales,3-95 E. Morgan,4-97 B. Stokes,5-100 J. Buttler,6-108 M. Ali,7-203 C. Woakes,8-233 J. Root,9-258 S. Broad,10-262 A. Rashid
Bowling
K. Abbott 9 - 1 - 57 - 2(w-3)
K. Rabada 9.5 - 1 - 45 - 4(w-1)
C. Morris 9 - 0 - 52 - 1(w-2)
D. Wiese 10 - 0 - 58 - 0
I. Tahir 10 - 0 - 46 - 3
South Africa Innings
H. Amla b Broad 0
Q. de Kock b Stokes 27
F. du Plessis b Woakes 34
A. de Villiers run out (, Woakes) 36
J. Duminy lbw b Rashid 31
F. Behardien c&b Topley 38
D. Wiese c Morgan b Stokes 21
C. Morris b Rashid 62
K. Rabada c Root b Topley 0
K. Abbott not out 3
I. Tahir not out 4
Extras (lb-7 w-3) 10
Total (for 9 wickets, 47.2 overs) 266
Fall of wickets: 1-2 H. Amla,2-63 Q. de Kock,3-63 F. du Plessis,4-121 A. de Villiers,5-143 J. Duminy,6-191 F. Behardien,7-207 D. Wiese,8-210 K. Rabada,9-262 C. Morris
Bowling
S. Broad 7 - 0 - 55 - 1
R. Topley 8 - 1 - 39 - 2
C. Woakes 8 - 1 - 42 - 1(w-1)
B. Stokes 10 - 0 - 46 - 2(w-1)
M. Ali 9 - 0 - 39 - 0
A. Rashid 5.2 - 0 - 38 - 2(w-1)
Referees
Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
Umpire: Shaun George
TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney
Match referee: Javagal Srinath
Result: South Africa won by 1 wicket