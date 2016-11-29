Nov 29 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the second and final Test between New Zealand and Pakistan on Tuesday in Hamilton, New Zealand New Zealand 1st innings 271 (J. Raval 55; S. Khan 4-99) Pakistan 1st innings 216 (B. Azam 90no; T. Southee 6-80) New Zealand 2nd innings 313 for 5 decl (R. Taylor 102no, T. Latham 80) Pakistan 2nd innings (Overnight: 1-0; Target: 369 runs) S. Aslam c Williamson b Southee 91 Az. Ali b Santner 58 B. Azam b Santner 16 S. Ahmed run out (de Grandhomme, Watling) 19 Y. Khan lbw b Southee 11 A. Shafiq c Nicholls b Henry 0 M. Rizwan not out 13 So. Khan c Nicholls b de Grandhomme 8 M. Amir c Watling b Wagner 0 W. Riaz c Watling b Wagner 0 I. Khan c Latham b Wagner 0 Extras (b-4 lb-3 nb-1 w-6) 14 Total (all out, 92.1 overs) 230 Fall of wickets: 1-131 Az. Ali,2-159 B. Azam,3-181 S. Aslam,4-199 S. Ahmed,5-204 A. Shafiq,6-218 Y. Khan,7-229 So. Khan,8-230 M. Amir,9-230 W. Riaz,10-230 I. Khan Bowling T. Southee 24 - 6 - 60 - 2 M. Henry 19 - 5 - 38 - 1 N. Wagner 20.1 - 4 - 57 - 3(nb-1 w-2) M. Santner 16 - 2 - 49 - 2 C. de Grandhomme 12 - 5 - 17 - 1 K. Williamson 1 - 0 - 2 - 0 Referees Match referee: Richie Richardson TV umpire: Ian Gould Umpire: Simon Fry Umpire: Sundaram Ravi Result: New Zealand won by 138 runs