Cricket-Australia force draw in third test against India
RANCHI, India, March 20 The third test between India and Australia ended in a draw at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium on Monday.
Sept 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth day in the first Test between West Indies and Bangladesh on Tuesday in Kingstown, St Vincent and the Grenadines West Indies 1st innings 484 for 7 decl (K. Brathwaite 212, S. Chanderpaul 85no, C. Gayle 64, D. Bravo 62; T. Islam 5-135) Bangladesh 1st innings 182 (M. Haque 51; S. Benn 5-39) Bangladesh 2nd innings (Overnight: 256-5) T. Iqbal b Benn 53 Sh. Rahman c Ramdin b Roach 4 I. Kayes c K. Edwards b Gayle 25 M. Haque c Ramdin b Benn 12 M. Mahmudullah c Ramdin b Roach 66 M. Rahim c Da. Bravo b Taylor 116 Nas. Hossain c Gabriel b Roach 19 S. Hom lbw b Roach 0 T. Islam b Gabriel 0 R. Hossain b Gabriel 0 A. Hossain not out 0 Extras (b-12 lb-4 nb-1 w-2) 19 Total (all out, 113.3 overs) 314 Fall of wickets: 1-11 Sh. Rahman,2-81 I. Kayes,3-104 M. Haque,4-107 T. Iqbal,5-237 M. Mahmudullah,6-279 Nas. Hossain,7-291 S. Hom,8-292 T. Islam,9-292 R. Hossain,10-314 M. Rahim Bowling J. Taylor 17.3 - 3 - 64 - 1 K. Roach 22 - 6 - 64 - 4(w-1) S. Gabriel 17 - 9 - 25 - 2(w-1) J. Blackwood 12 - 1 - 51 - 0 S. Benn 28 - 8 - 44 - 2(nb-1) C. Gayle 17 - 3 - 50 - 1 West Indies 2nd innings (Target: 13 runs) C. Gayle not out 9 K. Brathwaite not out 4 Extras 0 Total (for no loss, 2.4 overs) 13 Fall of wickets: Did not bat: K. Edwards, D. Bravo, S. Chanderpaul, J. Blackwood, D. Ramdin, K. Roach, J. Taylor, S. Benn, S. Gabriel Bowling A. Hossain 1.4 - 0 - 9 - 0 T. Islam 1 - 0 - 4 - 0 Referees Umpire: Marais Erasmus Umpire: Richard Illingworth TV umpire: Steve Davis Match referee: Roshan Mahanama Result: West Indies won by 10 wickets
WELLINGTON, March 20 New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor has failed to recover from a calf injury and been ruled out of the third test against South Africa, though frontline pace bowler Trent Boult is looking likely to play, selector Gavin Larsen said on Monday.
RANCHI, India, March 19 Cheteshwar Pujara may not be the biggest crowd-pleaser in an Indian team teeming with stroke-makers, but the 29-year-old proved why he is such a crucial cog in the test side with an epic double century on Sunday.