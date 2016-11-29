Nov 29 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fourth day in the third Test between India and England on Tuesday in Mohali, India England 1st innings 283 (J. Bairstow 89) India 1st innings 417 (R. Jadeja 90, R. Ashwin 72, V. Kohli 62, J. Yadav 55, C. Pujara 51; B. Stokes 5-73, A. Rashid 4-118) England 2nd innings (Overnight: 78-4) A. Cook b R. Ashwin 12 J. Root c Rahane b Jadeja 78 M. Ali c Yadav b R. Ashwin 5 J. Bairstow c P. Patel b Yadav 15 B. Stokes lbw b R. Ashwin 5 G. Batty lbw b Jadeja 0 J. Buttler c Jadeja b Yadav 18 H. Hameed not out 59 C. Woakes c P. Patel b Shami 30 A. Rashid c U. Yadav b Shami 0 J. Anderson run out (Jadeja, R. Ashwin) 5 Extras (b-8 lb-1) 9 Total (all out, 90.2 overs) 236 Fall of wickets: 1-27 A. Cook,2-39 M. Ali,3-70 J. Bairstow,4-78 B. Stokes,5-78 G. Batty,6-107 J. Buttler,7-152 J. Root,8-195 C. Woakes,9-195 A. Rashid,10-236 J. Anderson Bowling M. Shami 14 - 3 - 37 - 2 U. Yadav 8 - 3 - 26 - 0 R. Ashwin 26.2 - 4 - 81 - 3 R. Jadeja 30 - 12 - 62 - 2 J. Yadav 12 - 2 - 21 - 2 India 2nd innings (Target: 103 runs) M. Vijay c Root b Woakes 0 P. Patel not out 67 C. Pujara c Root b Rashid 25 V. Kohli not out 6 Extras (b-4 lb-1 nb-1) 6 Total (for 2 wickets, 20.2 overs) 104 Fall of wickets: 1-7 M. Vijay,2-88 C. Pujara Did not bat: A. Rahane, K. Nair, R. Ashwin, R. Jadeja, J. Yadav, M. Shami, U. Yadav Bowling J. Anderson 3 - 2 - 8 - 0 C. Woakes 2 - 0 - 16 - 1 A. Rashid 5 - 0 - 28 - 1 B. Stokes 4 - 0 - 16 - 0(nb-1) M. Ali 3 - 0 - 13 - 0 G. Batty 3.2 - 0 - 18 - 0 Referees Umpire: Marais Erasmus Umpire: Chris Gaffaney TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle Result: India won by 8 wickets