UPDATE 2-Cricket-Australia captain Smith ruled out of NZ one-dayers
* Replacement skipper to be named later on Friday (Adds Wade named captain)
Nov 29 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fourth day in the third Test between India and England on Tuesday in Mohali, India England 1st innings 283 (J. Bairstow 89) India 1st innings 417 (R. Jadeja 90, R. Ashwin 72, V. Kohli 62, J. Yadav 55, C. Pujara 51; B. Stokes 5-73, A. Rashid 4-118) England 2nd innings (Overnight: 78-4) A. Cook b R. Ashwin 12 J. Root c Rahane b Jadeja 78 M. Ali c Yadav b R. Ashwin 5 J. Bairstow c P. Patel b Yadav 15 B. Stokes lbw b R. Ashwin 5 G. Batty lbw b Jadeja 0 J. Buttler c Jadeja b Yadav 18 H. Hameed not out 59 C. Woakes c P. Patel b Shami 30 A. Rashid c U. Yadav b Shami 0 J. Anderson run out (Jadeja, R. Ashwin) 5 Extras (b-8 lb-1) 9 Total (all out, 90.2 overs) 236 Fall of wickets: 1-27 A. Cook,2-39 M. Ali,3-70 J. Bairstow,4-78 B. Stokes,5-78 G. Batty,6-107 J. Buttler,7-152 J. Root,8-195 C. Woakes,9-195 A. Rashid,10-236 J. Anderson Bowling M. Shami 14 - 3 - 37 - 2 U. Yadav 8 - 3 - 26 - 0 R. Ashwin 26.2 - 4 - 81 - 3 R. Jadeja 30 - 12 - 62 - 2 J. Yadav 12 - 2 - 21 - 2 India 2nd innings (Target: 103 runs) M. Vijay c Root b Woakes 0 P. Patel not out 67 C. Pujara c Root b Rashid 25 V. Kohli not out 6 Extras (b-4 lb-1 nb-1) 6 Total (for 2 wickets, 20.2 overs) 104 Fall of wickets: 1-7 M. Vijay,2-88 C. Pujara Did not bat: A. Rahane, K. Nair, R. Ashwin, R. Jadeja, J. Yadav, M. Shami, U. Yadav Bowling J. Anderson 3 - 2 - 8 - 0 C. Woakes 2 - 0 - 16 - 1 A. Rashid 5 - 0 - 28 - 1 B. Stokes 4 - 0 - 16 - 0(nb-1) M. Ali 3 - 0 - 13 - 0 G. Batty 3.2 - 0 - 18 - 0 Referees Umpire: Marais Erasmus Umpire: Chris Gaffaney TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle Result: India won by 8 wickets
* Replacement skipper to be named later on Friday (Adds Wade named captain)
MELBOURNE, Jan 27 Australia will struggle on their tour of India where they will play four tests against the world's top-ranked side in spin-friendly conditions, former captain Ricky Ponting has predicted.
Jan 27 Pakistan one-day international captain Azhar Ali has been suspended for one contest and fined 40 percent of his match fee for the team's slow over-rate in Thursday's game against Australia, cricket's world governing body (ICC) has said.