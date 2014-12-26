UPDATE 1-Cricket-Broom to replace Taylor in NZ squad for second test
* Boult improving but still to be monitored (Adds replacement, details, quotes)
Dec 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the first Test between New Zealand and Sri Lanka on Friday in Christchurch, New Zealand New Zealand 1st innings T. Latham c Kaushal b Eranga 27 H. Rutherford b Lakmal 18 K. Williamson b Prasad 54 R. Taylor run out (K. Silva) 7 B. McCullum c Karunaratne b Kaushal 195 J. Neesham c Sangakkara b Mathews 85 B. Watling lbw b Mathews 26 M. Craig not out 5 Extras (lb-4 nb-6 w-2) 12 Total (for 7 wickets, 80.3 overs) 429 Fall of wickets: 1-37 H. Rutherford,2-60 T. Latham,3-88 R. Taylor,4-214 K. Williamson,5-367 B. McCullum,6-420 J. Neesham,7-429 B. Watling To bat: T. Southee, N. Wagner, T. Boult Bowling S. Lakmal 17 - 3 - 83 - 1(nb-1) S. Eranga 18 - 1 - 82 - 1 A. Mathews 9.3 - 1 - 34 - 2 D. Prasad 12 - 2 - 62 - 1(w-2) T. Kaushal 22 - 0 - 159 - 1(nb-5) L. Thirimanne 2 - 0 - 5 - 0 Referees Umpire: Richard Illingworth Umpire: Bruce Oxenford TV umpire: Steve Davis Match referee: Chris Broad
* NZ's Taylor out of second game, Boult a concern (Adds details, quotes)
March 12 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the first Test between New Zealand and South Africa on Sunday in Dunedin, New Zealand South Africa 1st innings 308 (D. Elgar 140, T. Bavuma 64, F. du Plessis 52; T. Boult 4-64) New Zealand 1st innings 341 (K. Williamson 130, J. Raval 52, B. Watling 50; K. Maharaj 5-94) South Africa 2nd innings (Overnight: 224-6) S. Cook c Watling b Boult 0 D. Elgar c Williams