Nov 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the second Test between Australia and New Zealand on Friday in Perth, Australia
Australia 1st innings
J. Burns b Henry 40
D. Warner not out 244
U. Khawaja c Latham b Bracewell 121
S. Smith not out 5
Extras (lb-1 nb-4 w-1) 6
Total (for 2 wickets, 90 overs) 416
Fall of wickets: 1-101 J. Burns,2-403 U. Khawaja
To bat: A. Voges, M. Marsh, P. Nevill, M. Johnson, M. Starc, J. Hazlewood, N. Lyon
Bowling
T. Southee 19 - 1 - 73 - 0
T. Boult 17 - 0 - 99 - 0(w-1)
M. Henry 16 - 0 - 75 - 1
D. Bracewell 16 - 0 - 57 - 1(nb-4)
M. Craig 14 - 0 - 77 - 0
K. Williamson 3 - 0 - 11 - 0
M. Guptill 3 - 0 - 7 - 0
B. McCullum 2 - 0 - 16 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Nigel Llong
Umpire: Sundaram Ravi
TV umpire: Richard Illingworth
Match referee: Roshan Mahanama