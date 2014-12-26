Dec 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the third Test between Australia and India on Friday in Melbourne, Australia Australia 1st innings C. Rogers c Dhoni b Shami 57 D. Warner c Dhawan b U. Yadav 0 S. Watson lbw b Ashwin 52 S. Smith not out 72 S. Marsh c Dhoni b Shami 32 J. Burns c Dhoni b U. Yadav 13 B. Haddin not out 23 Extras (b-1 lb-6 nb-2 w-1) 10 Total (for 5 wickets, 90 overs) 259 Fall of wickets: 1-0 D. Warner,2-115 C. Rogers,3-115 S. Watson,4-184 S. Marsh,5-216 J. Burns To bat: M. Johnson, R. Harris, J. Hazlewood, N. Lyon Bowling I. Sharma 21 - 6 - 54 - 0(nb-2) U. Yadav 20 - 2 - 69 - 2 M. Shami 17 - 4 - 55 - 2(w-1) R. Ashwin 27 - 7 - 60 - 1 M. Vijay 5 - 0 - 14 - 0 Referees Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Umpire: Richard Kettleborough TV umpire: John Ward Match referee: Roshan Mahanama