Dec 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the second Test between South Africa and West Indies on Friday in Port Elizabeth, South Africa South Africa 1st innings D. Elgar c Ramdin b Peters 121 A. Petersen c Johnson b Gabriel 17 F. du Plessis not out 99 H. Amla not out 17 Extras (lb-4 nb-7 w-5) 16 Total (for 2 wickets, 88 overs) 270 Fall of wickets: 1-47 A. Petersen,2-226 D. Elgar To bat: A. de Villiers, S. van Zyl, T. Bavuma, V. Philander, D. Steyn, M. Morkel, I. Tahir Bowling J. Taylor 19 - 4 - 64 - 0(nb-2 w-1) K. Peters 15 - 6 - 44 - 1 J. Holder 13 - 5 - 25 - 0(nb-1) S. Gabriel 15 - 0 - 52 - 1(nb-3) S. Benn 25 - 3 - 81 - 0(nb-1) M. Samuels 1 - 1 - 0 - 0 Referees Umpire: Billy Bowden Umpire: Paul Reiffel TV umpire: Aleem Dar Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle