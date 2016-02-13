Cricket-Afghanistan wicketkeeper Shahzad fails doping test
April 14 Afghanistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.
Feb 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at lunch on the third day in the first Test between New Zealand and Australia on Sunday in Wellington, New Zealand New Zealand 1st innings 183 (J. Hazlewood 4-42) Australia 1st innings (Overnight: 463-6) J. Burns c Watling b Southee 0 D. Warner c Watling b Southee 5 U. Khawaja lbw b Boult 140 S. Smith c&b Craig 71 A. Voges c&b Craig 239 M. Marsh c&b Boult 0 P. Nevill c Watling b Anderson 32 P. Siddle c Anderson b Bracewell 49 J. Hazlewood c Southee b Bracewell 8 N. Lyon c&b Anderson 3 J. Bird not out 3 Extras (b-4 lb-3 nb-3 w-2) 12 Total (all out, 154.2 overs) 562 Fall of wickets: 1-0 J. Burns,2-5 D. Warner,3-131 S. Smith,4-299 U. Khawaja,5-299 M. Marsh,6-395 P. Nevill,7-494 P. Siddle,8-508 J. Hazlewood,9-532 N. Lyon,10-562 A. Voges To bat: Bowling T. Southee 31 - 5 - 87 - 2(w-1) T. Boult 33 - 6 - 101 - 2 D. Bracewell 33 - 4 - 127 - 2(nb-2) C. Anderson 18 - 0 - 79 - 2(nb-1 w-1) M. Craig 35.2 - 2 - 153 - 2 K. Williamson 4 - 0 - 8 - 0 New Zealand 2nd innings T. Latham not out 1 M. Guptill not out 0 Extras 0 Total (for no loss, 1 overs) 1 Fall of wickets: New Zealand: K. Williamson, H. Nicholls, B. McCullum, C. Anderson, B. Watling, D. Bracewell, M. Craig, T. Southee, T. Boult Bowling J. Hazlewood 1 - 0 - 1 - 0 Referees Umpire: Richard Illingworth Umpire: Richard Kettleborough TV umpire: Ranmore Martinesz Match referee: Chris Broad
CAPE TOWN, April 13 England limited overs captain Eoin Morgan has been unveiled as one of eight "marquee" players for South Africa’s new domestic Twenty20 competition to be played in November and December this year.