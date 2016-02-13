Feb 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at lunch on the third day in the first Test between New Zealand and Australia on Sunday in Wellington, New Zealand New Zealand 1st innings 183 (J. Hazlewood 4-42) Australia 1st innings (Overnight: 463-6) J. Burns c Watling b Southee 0 D. Warner c Watling b Southee 5 U. Khawaja lbw b Boult 140 S. Smith c&b Craig 71 A. Voges c&b Craig 239 M. Marsh c&b Boult 0 P. Nevill c Watling b Anderson 32 P. Siddle c Anderson b Bracewell 49 J. Hazlewood c Southee b Bracewell 8 N. Lyon c&b Anderson 3 J. Bird not out 3 Extras (b-4 lb-3 nb-3 w-2) 12 Total (all out, 154.2 overs) 562 Fall of wickets: 1-0 J. Burns,2-5 D. Warner,3-131 S. Smith,4-299 U. Khawaja,5-299 M. Marsh,6-395 P. Nevill,7-494 P. Siddle,8-508 J. Hazlewood,9-532 N. Lyon,10-562 A. Voges To bat: Bowling T. Southee 31 - 5 - 87 - 2(w-1) T. Boult 33 - 6 - 101 - 2 D. Bracewell 33 - 4 - 127 - 2(nb-2) C. Anderson 18 - 0 - 79 - 2(nb-1 w-1) M. Craig 35.2 - 2 - 153 - 2 K. Williamson 4 - 0 - 8 - 0 New Zealand 2nd innings T. Latham not out 1 M. Guptill not out 0 Extras 0 Total (for no loss, 1 overs) 1 Fall of wickets: New Zealand: K. Williamson, H. Nicholls, B. McCullum, C. Anderson, B. Watling, D. Bracewell, M. Craig, T. Southee, T. Boult Bowling J. Hazlewood 1 - 0 - 1 - 0 Referees Umpire: Richard Illingworth Umpire: Richard Kettleborough TV umpire: Ranmore Martinesz Match referee: Chris Broad