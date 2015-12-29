Dec 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fourth day in the second Test between Australia and West Indies on Tuesday in Melbourne, Australia Australia 1st innings 551 for 3 decl (U. Khawaja 144, S. Smith 134no, J. Burns 128, A. Voges 106no) West Indies 1st innings 271 (D. Bravo 81, C. Brathwaite 59; N. Lyon 4-66, J. Pattinson 4-72) Australia 2nd innings (Overnight: 179-3) J. Burns c K. Brathwaite b Holder 5 D. Warner c Holder b C. Brathwaite 17 U. Khawaja c Ramdin b Holder 56 S. Smith not out 70 M. Marsh not out 18 Extras (lb-6 nb-5 w-2) 13 Total (for 3 wickets declared, 32 overs) 179 Fall of wickets: 1-7 J. Burns,2-46 D. Warner,3-123 U. Khawaja Did not bat: A. Voges, P. Nevill, J. Pattinson, P. Siddle, J. Hazlewood, N. Lyon Bowling J. Taylor 3 - 0 - 25 - 0 J. Holder 11 - 1 - 49 - 2(nb-1) C. Brathwaite 6 - 1 - 30 - 1(w-1) K. Roach 4 - 0 - 22 - 0(w-1) J. Warrican 8 - 0 - 47 - 0 West Indies 2nd innings (Target: 460 runs) K. Brathwaite c Smith b Lyon 31 R. Chandrika lbw b Pattinson 37 Da. Bravo c Nevill b Siddle 21 M. Samuels c Nevill b M. Marsh 19 J. Blackwood lbw b Lyon 20 D. Ramdin c Nevill b M. Marsh 59 J. Holder c Hazlewood b M. Marsh 68 C. Brathwaite b Lyon 2 K. Roach c Warner b Pattinson 11 J. Taylor c Pattinson b M. Marsh 0 J. Warrican not out 4 Extras (lb-7 nb-2 w-1) 10 Total (all out, 88.3 overs) 282 Fall of wickets: 1-35 K. Brathwaite,2-83 Da. Bravo,3-91 R. Chandrika,4-118 M. Samuels,5-150 J. Blackwood,6-250 D. Ramdin,7-253 C. Brathwaite,8-274 J. Holder,9-278 K. Roach,10-282 J. Taylor Bowling J. Hazlewood 20 - 6 - 40 - 0(nb-1 w-1) J. Pattinson 17 - 4 - 49 - 2 N. Lyon 23 - 7 - 85 - 3 P. Siddle 9 - 2 - 35 - 1 M. Marsh 17.3 - 2 - 61 - 4(nb-1) S. Smith 2 - 1 - 5 - 0 Referees Umpire: Marais Erasmus Umpire: Chris Gaffaney TV umpire: Ian Gould Match referee: Chris Broad Result: Australia won by 177 runs