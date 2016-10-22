Oct 22 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the first Test between Bangladesh and England on Saturday in Chittagong, Bangladesh
England 1st innings 293 (M. Ali 68, J. Bairstow 52; M. Hasan 6-80)
Bangladesh 1st innings (Overnight: 221-5)
T. Iqbal c Bairstow b Batty 78
I. Kayes b Ali 21
M. Haque c Stokes b Ali 0
Mahmudullah c Root b Rashid 38
M. Rahim c Bairstow b Stokes 48
S. Al Hasan st Bairstow b Ali 31
Sh. Islam c Broad b Rashid 2
Sa. Rahman c Cook b Stokes 19
M. Hasan lbw b Stokes 1
T. Islam not out 3
K. Rabbi b Stokes 0
Extras (b-2 lb-4 w-1) 7
Total (all out, 86 overs) 248
Fall of wickets: 1-29 I. Kayes,2-29 M. Haque,3-119 Mahmudullah,4-163 T. Iqbal,5-221 M. Rahim,6-221 S. Al Hasan,7-238 Sh. Islam,8-239 M. Hasan,9-248 Sa. Rahman,10-248 K. Rabbi
Bowling
S. Broad 8 - 2 - 12 - 0
G. Batty 17 - 1 - 51 - 1
C. Woakes 7 - 2 - 15 - 0(w-1)
A. Rashid 16 - 1 - 58 - 2
M. Ali 22 - 4 - 75 - 3
B. Stokes 14 - 5 - 26 - 4
J. Root 2 - 0 - 5 - 0
England 2nd innings
A. Cook c Mahmudullah b M. Hasan 12
B. Duckett c M. Haque b Al Hasan 15
J. Root lbw b Al Hasan 1
G. Ballance c Kayes b T. Islam 9
M. Ali c Rahim b Al Hasan 14
B. Stokes lbw b Al Hasan 85
J. Bairstow b Rabbi 47
C. Woakes not out 11
A. Rashid lbw b Al Hasan 9
S. Broad not out 10
Extras (b-2 lb-8 pen-5) 15
Total (for 8 wickets, 76 overs) 228
Fall of wickets: 1-26 A. Cook,2-27 J. Root,3-28 B. Duckett,4-46 G. Ballance,5-62 M. Ali,6-189 J. Bairstow,7-197 B. Stokes,8-213 A. Rashid
To bat: G. Batty
Bowling
M. Hasan 18 - 1 - 54 - 1
S. Al Hasan 31 - 7 - 79 - 5
T. Islam 15 - 2 - 40 - 1
K. Rabbi 8 - 0 - 24 - 1
Mahmudullah 1 - 0 - 6 - 0
Sh. Islam 3 - 0 - 10 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
Umpire: Chris Gaffaney
TV umpire: Sundaram Ravi
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle