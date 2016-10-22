Oct 22 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the second Test between Pakistan and West Indies on Saturday in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Pakistan 1st innings (Overnight: 304-4)
S. Aslam b Bishoo 6
Az. Ali b Gabriel 0
A. Shafiq b Gabriel 68
Y. Khan c Chase b K. Brathwaite 127
Misbah-ul-Haq lbw b Gabriel 96
Y. Shah c Bishoo b Holder 23
S. Ahmed b Gabriel 56
M. Nawaz b Holder 25
So. Khan c Johnson b Holder 26
Z. Babar c Hope b Gabriel 0
R. Ali not out 0
Extras (b-1 lb-15 nb-9) 25
Total (all out, 119.1 overs) 452
Fall of wickets: 1-6 Az. Ali,2-42 S. Aslam,3-129 A. Shafiq,4-304 Y. Khan,5-332 Misbah-ul-Haq,6-342 Y. Shah,7-412 S. Ahmed,8-430 M. Nawaz,9-452 So. Khan,10-452 Z. Babar
Bowling
S. Gabriel 23.1 - 1 - 96 - 5(nb-9)
M. Cummins 20 - 1 - 65 - 0
J. Holder 22 - 8 - 47 - 3
D. Bishoo 26 - 0 - 112 - 1
R. Chase 19 - 1 - 80 - 0
K. Brathwaite 9 - 0 - 36 - 1
West Indies 1st innings
L. Johnson lbw b R. Ali 12
Da. Bravo lbw b Shah 43
K. Brathwaite run out (Misbah-ul-Haq, S. Ahmed) 21
M. Samuels c Aslam b R. Ali 30
D. Bishoo not out 0
J. Blackwood not out 0
Extras 0
Total (for 4 wickets, 45 overs) 106
Fall of wickets: 1-27 L. Johnson,2-65 Da. Bravo,3-106 M. Samuels,4-106 K. Brathwaite
To bat: R. Chase, S. Hope, J. Holder, M. Cummins, S. Gabriel
Bowling
R. Ali 12 - 6 - 31 - 2
So. Khan 9 - 3 - 16 - 0
Z. Babar 11 - 1 - 29 - 0
A. Shafiq 1 - 0 - 2 - 0
Y. Shah 12 - 5 - 28 - 1
Referees
Umpire: Michael Gough
Umpire: Richard Illingworth
TV umpire: Paul Reiffel
Match referee: Jeff Crowe