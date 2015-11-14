Nov 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the second Test between Australia and New Zealand on Saturday in Perth, Australia
Australia 1st innings
J. Burns b Henry 40
D. Warner c Craig b Boult 253
U. Khawaja c Latham b Bracewell 121
S. Smith c Watling b Henry 27
A. Voges c Watling b Boult 41
M. Marsh c&b Bracewell 34
P. Nevill st Watling b Craig 19
M. Johnson st Watling b Craig 2
M. Starc c Latham b Craig 0
J. Hazlewood not out 8
N. Lyon not out 4
Extras (b-4 lb-1 nb-4 w-1) 10
Total (for 9 wickets declared, 133 overs) 559
Fall of wickets: 1-101 J. Burns,2-403 U. Khawaja,3-427 D. Warner,4-462 S. Smith,5-512 A. Voges,6-539 M. Marsh,7-547 P. Nevill,8-547 M. Starc,9-547 M. Johnson
Bowling
T. Southee 29 - 6 - 88 - 0
T. Boult 26 - 2 - 123 - 2(w-1)
M. Henry 22 - 2 - 105 - 2
D. Bracewell 25 - 1 - 81 - 2(nb-4)
M. Craig 23 - 0 - 123 - 3
K. Williamson 3 - 0 - 11 - 0
M. Guptill 3 - 0 - 7 - 0
B. McCullum 2 - 0 - 16 - 0
New Zealand 1st innings
M. Guptill lbw b Starc 1
T. Latham c Smith b Lyon 36
K. Williamson not out 70
R. Taylor not out 26
Extras (lb-4 nb-3) 7
Total (for 2 wickets, 42 overs) 140
Fall of wickets: 1-6 M. Guptill,2-87 T. Latham
To bat: B. McCullum, B. Watling, D. Bracewell, M. Craig, M. Henry, T. Southee, T. Boult
Bowling
M. Starc 11 - 3 - 17 - 1
J. Hazlewood 11 - 1 - 48 - 0(nb-1)
M. Johnson 8 - 1 - 34 - 0
N. Lyon 8 - 1 - 24 - 1
M. Marsh 4 - 1 - 13 - 0(nb-2)
Referees
Umpire: Nigel Llong
Umpire: Sundaram Ravi
TV umpire: Richard Illingworth
Match referee: Roshan Mahanama