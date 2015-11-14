Nov 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the second Test between India and South Africa on Saturday in Bangalore, India South Africa 1st innings S. van Zyl lbw b Ashwin 10 D. Elgar b Jadeja 38 F. du Plessis c Pujara b Ashwin 0 H. Amla b Aaron 7 A. de Villiers c Saha b Jadeja 85 J. Duminy c Rahane b Ashwin 15 D. Vilas c&b Jadeja 15 K. Abbott run out (Dhawan, Saha) 14 K. Rabada c Pujara b Jadeja 0 M. Morkel c Binny b Ashwin 22 I. Tahir not out 0 Extras (lb-2 nb-6) 8 Total (all out, 59 overs) 214 Fall of wickets: 1-15 S. van Zyl,2-15 F. du Plessis,3-45 H. Amla,4-78 D. Elgar,5-120 J. Duminy,6-159 D. Vilas,7-177 A. de Villiers,8-177 K. Rabada,9-214 M. Morkel,10-214 K. Abbott Bowling I. Sharma 13 - 3 - 40 - 0(nb-4) S. Binny 3 - 2 - 1 - 0 R. Ashwin 18 - 2 - 70 - 4 V. Aaron 9 - 0 - 51 - 1(nb-2) R. Jadeja 16 - 2 - 50 - 4 India 1st innings M. Vijay not out 28 S. Dhawan not out 45 Extras (b-4 nb-3) 7 Total (for no loss, 22 overs) 80 Fall of wickets: To bat: C. Pujara, V. Kohli, A. Rahane, W. Saha, R. Jadeja, S. Binny, R. Ashwin, I. Sharma, V. Aaron Bowling M. Morkel 7 - 1 - 23 - 0(nb-3) K. Abbott 6 - 1 - 18 - 0 K. Rabada 5 - 1 - 17 - 0 J. Duminy 2 - 0 - 9 - 0 I. Tahir 2 - 0 - 9 - 0 Referees Umpire: Ian Gould Umpire: Richard Kettleborough TV umpire: Chettithody Shamsuddin Match referee: Jeff Crowe