Cricket-New T20 tournament will not harm county game - Morgan
March 31 The new Twenty20 tournament being planned by the England and Wales Cricket Board will not hurt the existing 18 counties, England's limited overs captain Eoin Morgan has said.
March 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the World Cup match between New Zealand and Bangladesh on Friday in Hamilton, New Zealand Bangladesh Innings T. Iqbal c Anderson b Boult 13 I. Kayes b Boult 2 S. Sarkar c Anderson b Vettori 51 M. Mahmudullah not out 128 S. Al Hasan c Ronchi b Anderson 23 M. Rahim c Ronchi b Anderson 15 Sa. Rahman c B. McCullum b Elliott 40 Nas. Hossain c Taylor b Elliott 11 R. Hossain not out 0 Extras (lb-1 w-4) 5 Total (for 7 wickets, 50 overs) 288 Fall of wickets: 1-4 I. Kayes,2-27 T. Iqbal,3-117 S. Sarkar,4-151 S. Al Hasan,5-182 M. Rahim,6-260 Sa. Rahman,7-287 Nas. Hossain Did not bat: T. Islam, T. Ahmed Bowling T. Southee 10 - 1 - 51 - 0 T. Boult 10 - 3 - 56 - 2(w-1) M. McClenaghan 8 - 0 - 68 - 0 D. Vettori 10 - 0 - 42 - 1 C. Anderson 10 - 0 - 43 - 2(w-2) G. Elliott 2 - 0 - 27 - 2(w-1) New Zealand Innings M. Guptill c R. Hossain b Al Hasan 105 B. McCullum c Sarkar b Al Hasan 8 K. Williamson c T. Islam b Al Hasan 1 R. Taylor lbw b Nas. Hossain 56 G. Elliott c Ahmed b R. Hossain 39 C. Anderson b Nas. Hossain 39 L. Ronchi c Nas. Hossain b Al Hasan 9 D. Vettori not out 16 T. Southee not out 12 Extras (lb-1 w-4) 5 Total (for 7 wickets, 48.5 overs) 290 Fall of wickets: 1-27 B. McCullum,2-33 K. Williamson,3-164 M. Guptill,4-210 G. Elliott,5-219 R. Taylor,6-247 L. Ronchi,7-269 C. Anderson Did not bat: T. Boult, M. McClenaghan Bowling S. Al Hasan 8.5 - 1 - 55 - 4 T. Islam 10 - 0 - 58 - 0 R. Hossain 8 - 1 - 40 - 1 T. Ahmed 8 - 0 - 49 - 0(w-2) S. Sarkar 4 - 0 - 19 - 0(w-1) Sa. Rahman 2 - 0 - 14 - 0 M. Mahmudullah 3 - 0 - 22 - 0(w-1) Nas. Hossain 5 - 0 - 32 - 2 Referees Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Umpire: Richard Kettleborough TV umpire: Nigel Llong Match referee: Chris Broad Result: New Zealand won by 3 wickets
March 31 The new Twenty20 tournament being planned by the England and Wales Cricket Board will not hurt the existing 18 counties, England's limited overs captain Eoin Morgan has said.
March 31 Former Hampshire batsman and power-hitting coach Julian Wood has been hired by Cricket Australia (CA) to help with preparations for the Champions Trophy being played in England and Wales in June, the Times has reported.