March 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the World Cup match between New Zealand and Bangladesh on Friday in Hamilton, New Zealand Bangladesh Innings T. Iqbal c Anderson b Boult 13 I. Kayes b Boult 2 S. Sarkar c Anderson b Vettori 51 M. Mahmudullah not out 128 S. Al Hasan c Ronchi b Anderson 23 M. Rahim c Ronchi b Anderson 15 Sa. Rahman c B. McCullum b Elliott 40 Nas. Hossain c Taylor b Elliott 11 R. Hossain not out 0 Extras (lb-1 w-4) 5 Total (for 7 wickets, 50 overs) 288 Fall of wickets: 1-4 I. Kayes,2-27 T. Iqbal,3-117 S. Sarkar,4-151 S. Al Hasan,5-182 M. Rahim,6-260 Sa. Rahman,7-287 Nas. Hossain Did not bat: T. Islam, T. Ahmed Bowling T. Southee 10 - 1 - 51 - 0 T. Boult 10 - 3 - 56 - 2(w-1) M. McClenaghan 8 - 0 - 68 - 0 D. Vettori 10 - 0 - 42 - 1 C. Anderson 10 - 0 - 43 - 2(w-2) G. Elliott 2 - 0 - 27 - 2(w-1) New Zealand Innings M. Guptill c R. Hossain b Al Hasan 105 B. McCullum c Sarkar b Al Hasan 8 K. Williamson c T. Islam b Al Hasan 1 R. Taylor lbw b Nas. Hossain 56 G. Elliott c Ahmed b R. Hossain 39 C. Anderson b Nas. Hossain 39 L. Ronchi c Nas. Hossain b Al Hasan 9 D. Vettori not out 16 T. Southee not out 12 Extras (lb-1 w-4) 5 Total (for 7 wickets, 48.5 overs) 290 Fall of wickets: 1-27 B. McCullum,2-33 K. Williamson,3-164 M. Guptill,4-210 G. Elliott,5-219 R. Taylor,6-247 L. Ronchi,7-269 C. Anderson Did not bat: T. Boult, M. McClenaghan Bowling S. Al Hasan 8.5 - 1 - 55 - 4 T. Islam 10 - 0 - 58 - 0 R. Hossain 8 - 1 - 40 - 1 T. Ahmed 8 - 0 - 49 - 0(w-2) S. Sarkar 4 - 0 - 19 - 0(w-1) Sa. Rahman 2 - 0 - 14 - 0 M. Mahmudullah 3 - 0 - 22 - 0(w-1) Nas. Hossain 5 - 0 - 32 - 2 Referees Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Umpire: Richard Kettleborough TV umpire: Nigel Llong Match referee: Chris Broad Result: New Zealand won by 3 wickets