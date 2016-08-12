Cricket-Opener Mukund back in India squad for Bangladesh test
MUMBAI, Jan 31 Opener Abhinav Mukund was recalled to India's test squad for next week's one-off match against Bangladesh, more than five years after playing his last match for the side.
Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the fourth and final Test between England and Pakistan on Friday in London, England England 1st innings 328 (M. Ali 108, J. Bairstow 55; S. Khan 5-68) Pakistan 1st innings (Overnight: 3-1) S. Aslam lbw b Broad 3 Az. Ali c Bairstow b Ali 49 Y. Shah c Root b Finn 26 A. Shafiq c Broad b Finn 109 Y. Khan not out 101 Misbah-ul-Haq c Hales b Woakes 15 I. Ahmed c Ali b Woakes 4 S. Ahmed not out 17 Extras (b-9 lb-3 nb-2 w-2) 16 Total (for 6 wickets, 91 overs) 340 Fall of wickets: 1-3 S. Aslam,2-52 Y. Shah,3-127 Az. Ali,4-277 A. Shafiq,5-316 Misbah-ul-Haq,6-320 I. Ahmed To bat: M. Amir, W. Riaz, S. Khan Bowling J. Anderson 19 - 6 - 58 - 0 S. Broad 19 - 5 - 59 - 1(nb-1 w-1) S. Finn 19 - 1 - 71 - 2(w-1) C. Woakes 17 - 4 - 52 - 2 M. Ali 16 - 0 - 83 - 1(nb-1) J. Root 1 - 0 - 5 - 0 Referees Umpire: Marais Erasmus Umpire: Bruce Oxenford TV umpire: Joel Wilson Match referee: Richie Richardson
MELBOURNE, Jan 31 Opening batsman Aaron Finch will lead Australia in the absence of regular captain Steve Smith in next month's three-match Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka, the country's cricket board said on Tuesday.
WELLINGTON, Jan 31 New Zealand opening batsman Martin Guptill has been ruled out of the second one-day international against Australia in Napier on Thursday due to concerns over a hamstring injury.