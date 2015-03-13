March 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the World Cup match between Afghanistan and England on Friday in Sydney, Australia Afghanistan Innings J. Ahmadi c Root b Broad 7 N. Mangal c Root b Anderson 4 A. Zazai c Buttler b Jordan 6 N. Jamal c Buttler b Bopara 17 S. Shenwari c Morgan b Jordan 7 S. Shafiq c Bopara b Tredwell 30 M. Nabi c Tredwell b Bopara 16 N. Zadran not out 12 H. Hassan not out 0 Extras (lb-6 w-6) 12 Total (for 7 wickets, 36.2 overs) 111 Fall of wickets: 1-17 N. Mangal,2-20 J. Ahmadi,3-25 A. Zazai,4-34 S. Shenwari,5-65 N. Jamal,6-93 M. Nabi,7-101 S. Shafiq Did not bat: D. Zadran, S. Zadran Bowling J. Anderson 7 - 0 - 18 - 1(w-2) S. Broad 8 - 1 - 18 - 1(w-2) C. Jordan 6.2 - 2 - 13 - 2(w-1) R. Bopara 8 - 1 - 31 - 2(w-1) J. Tredwell 7 - 0 - 25 - 1 England Innings (D/L Target: 101 off 25) A. Hales c Zazai b Hassan 37 I. Bell not out 52 J. Taylor not out 8 Extras (lb-3 w-1) 4 Total (for 1 wickets, 18.1 overs) 101 Fall of wickets: 1-83 A. Hales Did not bat: J. Root, E. Morgan, J. Buttler, R. Bopara, C. Jordan, J. Tredwell, S. Broad, J. Anderson Bowling S. Zadran 4 - 0 - 25 - 0 D. Zadran 3 - 0 - 23 - 0 H. Hassan 5 - 0 - 17 - 1(w-1) M. Nabi 4.1 - 0 - 14 - 0 S. Shenwari 2 - 0 - 19 - 0 Referees Umpire: Billy Bowden Umpire: Sundaram Ravi TV umpire: Marais Erasmus Match referee: David Boon Result: England won by 9 wickets (D/L Method)