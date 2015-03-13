Cricket-New T20 tournament will not harm county game - Morgan
March 31 The new Twenty20 tournament being planned by the England and Wales Cricket Board will not hurt the existing 18 counties, England's limited overs captain Eoin Morgan has said.
March 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the World Cup match between Afghanistan and England on Friday in Sydney, Australia Afghanistan Innings J. Ahmadi c Root b Broad 7 N. Mangal c Root b Anderson 4 A. Zazai c Buttler b Jordan 6 N. Jamal c Buttler b Bopara 17 S. Shenwari c Morgan b Jordan 7 S. Shafiq c Bopara b Tredwell 30 M. Nabi c Tredwell b Bopara 16 N. Zadran not out 12 H. Hassan not out 0 Extras (lb-6 w-6) 12 Total (for 7 wickets, 36.2 overs) 111 Fall of wickets: 1-17 N. Mangal,2-20 J. Ahmadi,3-25 A. Zazai,4-34 S. Shenwari,5-65 N. Jamal,6-93 M. Nabi,7-101 S. Shafiq Did not bat: D. Zadran, S. Zadran Bowling J. Anderson 7 - 0 - 18 - 1(w-2) S. Broad 8 - 1 - 18 - 1(w-2) C. Jordan 6.2 - 2 - 13 - 2(w-1) R. Bopara 8 - 1 - 31 - 2(w-1) J. Tredwell 7 - 0 - 25 - 1 England Innings (D/L Target: 101 off 25) A. Hales c Zazai b Hassan 37 I. Bell not out 52 J. Taylor not out 8 Extras (lb-3 w-1) 4 Total (for 1 wickets, 18.1 overs) 101 Fall of wickets: 1-83 A. Hales Did not bat: J. Root, E. Morgan, J. Buttler, R. Bopara, C. Jordan, J. Tredwell, S. Broad, J. Anderson Bowling S. Zadran 4 - 0 - 25 - 0 D. Zadran 3 - 0 - 23 - 0 H. Hassan 5 - 0 - 17 - 1(w-1) M. Nabi 4.1 - 0 - 14 - 0 S. Shenwari 2 - 0 - 19 - 0 Referees Umpire: Billy Bowden Umpire: Sundaram Ravi TV umpire: Marais Erasmus Match referee: David Boon Result: England won by 9 wickets (D/L Method)
March 31 Former Hampshire batsman and power-hitting coach Julian Wood has been hired by Cricket Australia (CA) to help with preparations for the Champions Trophy being played in England and Wales in June, the Times has reported.