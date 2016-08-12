Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day in the third Test between West Indies and India on Friday in Gros Islet, St Lucia India 1st innings 353 (R. Ashwin 118, W. Saha 104, L. Rahul 50) West Indies 1st innings (Overnight: 107-3) K. Brathwaite c Saha b R. Ashwin 64 L. Johnson run out (Rahul) 23 Da. Bravo c Jadeja b I. Sharma 29 M. Samuels b B. Kumar 48 J. Blackwood c Kohli b B. Kumar 20 R. Chase c Rahane b Jadeja 2 S. Dowrich c S. Dhawan b B. Kumar 18 J. Holder lbw b B. Kumar 2 A. Joseph c Rahul b B. Kumar 0 M. Cummins c Saha b R. Ashwin 0 S. Gabriel not out 0 Extras (b-13 lb-2 nb-2 w-2) 19 Total (all out, 103.4 overs) 225 Fall of wickets: 1-59 L. Johnson,2-129 Da. Bravo,3-135 K. Brathwaite,4-202 J. Blackwood,5-203 M. Samuels,6-205 R. Chase,7-212 J. Holder,8-212 A. Joseph,9-221 M. Cummins,10-225 S. Dowrich Bowling B. Kumar 23.4 - 10 - 33 - 5(w-2) M. Shami 17 - 3 - 58 - 0 R. Ashwin 26 - 7 - 52 - 2 I. Sharma 13 - 2 - 40 - 1(nb-2) R. Jadeja 24 - 9 - 27 - 1 India 2nd innings L. Rahul c K. Brathwaite b Cummins 28 S. Dhawan lbw b Chase 26 V. Kohli lbw b Cummins 4 A. Rahane not out 51 Ro. Sharma not out 41 Extras (b-1 lb-1 nb-5) 7 Total (for 3 wickets, 39 overs) 157 Fall of wickets: 1-49 L. Rahul,2-58 V. Kohli,3-72 S. Dhawan To bat: R. Ashwin, W. Saha, R. Jadeja, I. Sharma, M. Shami, B. Kumar Bowling S. Gabriel 3 - 0 - 19 - 0(nb-1) A. Joseph 4 - 0 - 23 - 0(nb-2) M. Cummins 6 - 1 - 22 - 2(nb-2) J. Holder 5 - 1 - 17 - 0 R. Chase 11 - 1 - 41 - 1 K. Brathwaite 10 - 1 - 33 - 0 Referees Umpire: Nigel Llong Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: Gregory Brathwaite Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle