Dec 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the third Test between Australia and India on Saturday in Melbourne, Australia Australia 1st innings (Overnight: 259-5) C. Rogers c Dhoni b Shami 57 D. Warner c Dhawan b U. Yadav 0 S. Watson lbw b Ashwin 52 S. Smith b U. Yadav 192 S. Marsh c Dhoni b Shami 32 J. Burns c Dhoni b U. Yadav 13 B. Haddin c Dhoni b Shami 55 M. Johnson st Dhoni b Ashwin 28 R. Harris lbw b Ashwin 74 N. Lyon b Shami 11 J. Hazlewood not out 0 Extras (b-1 lb-9 nb-5 w-1) 16 Total (all out, 142.3 overs) 530 Fall of wickets: 1-0 D. Warner,2-115 C. Rogers,3-115 S. Watson,4-184 S. Marsh,5-216 J. Burns,6-326 B. Haddin,7-376 M. Johnson,8-482 R. Harris,9-530 N. Lyon,10-530 S. Smith Bowling I. Sharma 32 - 7 - 104 - 0(nb-5) U. Yadav 32.3 - 3 - 130 - 3 M. Shami 29 - 4 - 138 - 4(w-1) R. Ashwin 44 - 9 - 134 - 3 M. Vijay 5 - 0 - 14 - 0 India 1st innings M. Vijay not out 55 S. Dhawan c Smith b Harris 28 C. Pujara not out 25 Extras 0 Total (for 1 wickets, 37 overs) 108 Fall of wickets: 1-55 S. Dhawan To bat: V. Kohli, A. Rahane, L. Rahul, M. Dhoni, R. Ashwin, M. Shami, I. Sharma, U. Yadav Bowling M. Johnson 9 - 3 - 24 - 0 R. Harris 7 - 3 - 19 - 1 J. Hazlewood 9 - 4 - 19 - 0 S. Watson 4 - 0 - 14 - 0 N. Lyon 8 - 0 - 32 - 0 Referees Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Umpire: Richard Kettleborough TV umpire: John Ward Match referee: Roshan Mahanama